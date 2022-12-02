Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Lions: Doug Pederson Says He is Optimistic Travis Etienne Plays
Travis Etienne is "good to go", for this weekend's key matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "He felt good yesterday. I am optimistic that he will play." Etienne's health has been a critical storyline for the 4-7 Jaguars this week. With the...
Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game predictions: We expect close one at Ford Field
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m., Fox):. The Lions and Jaguars are mirror images in some ways. They’re both young, ascending teams playing better than their 4-7 records would indicate, but their margin for error remains slim as they chase the playoffs. The Jaguars are riding high after their upset of the Ravens, and Trevor Lawrence looks like he’s turned a corner with six touchdown passes and no interceptions the past three weeks. Their point production has been spotty, however, and their defense has struggled away from home. The Lions have their own defensive issues, especially against the run. But they’re the better, more talented team, and this is the type of game they should win if their rebuild is truly on track. The pick: Lions 28, Jaguars 21.
CBS Sports
Lions activate Jameson Williams, first-round pick eligible to make NFL debut vs. Jaguars in Week 13
The 4-7 Detroit Lions have won three out of their past four games, and they scored another "W" one day before they are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Per ESPN, the Lions have activated first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams from NFI, and he is available to make his NFL debut this Sunday. It's unknown if he will.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence plays after hurting left knee versus Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to play after grabbing his left knee following Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston's sack on the last play of the first half Sunday. Lawrence was able to limp off the field under his own power after being evaluated on the...
Lions would've drafted Travon Walker if Jaguars took Aidan Hutchinson
Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson were going to be the first two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless which one the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to take with the No. 1 overall pick. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Hutchinson was the top player on the...
Jaguars vs. Lions: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-7) will each be putting their 2022 seasons on the line this Sunday. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can the Jaguars slow down Detroit's offense?. John Shipley:...
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
Seth Joyner explains his critical in-game Jonathan Gannon tweet
The tweet “did not age well” as Gannon’s defense held Tennessee to 209 total yards and just 10 points, while sacking Ryan Tannehill six times and allowing Derick Henry just 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will not return in Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo could be looking at missing multiple weeks just based on the video replay of the injury, which led to the veteran quarterback needing a cart to get to the locker room. Brock Purdy will finish out the game in Garoppolo's stead.
numberfire.com
Richie James (knee) will play in Week 13 for New York
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. James was listed questionable due to a knee ailment. Now, he has received the green light to take the field in a nearly must-win contest. Our models project James for...
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) won't play for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia was originally listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He has been ruled out once again due to left foot soreness. In 16 games this season, LaRavia is averaging 5.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, remains out for Rams in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite clearing concussion protocol, Stafford will miss his second straight game. In a matchup versus a Seattle team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, John Wolford will make his second start under center this season.
