Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan
STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle. Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday. Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen...
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
Indiana Black Expo to host Christmas charity dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is set to host the eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas dinner event for charity. The dinner will be held on Dec. 18 inside the Roosevelt Gym. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's charities. Those...
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
Police responding to armed disturbance in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass. The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside. We have a crew on the way to...
Suspicious death investigation after body found on O’Brien Street in South Bend
A death that police label suspicious in under investigation in South Bend. Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down. The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
125 lbs of black-market marijuana & crystal methamphetamine seized by authorities in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have made three arrests and have seized approximately 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations recently in Berrien County. . According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office, the first arrest was...
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
