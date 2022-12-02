ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
WISH-TV

Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle. Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday. Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen...
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
WNDU

16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
WTHR

Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
22 WSBT

Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
abc57.com

Indiana Black Expo to host Christmas charity dinner

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is set to host the eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas dinner event for charity. The dinner will be held on Dec. 18 inside the Roosevelt Gym. Proceeds from the event will be donated to local children's charities. Those...
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
WNDU

Police responding to armed disturbance in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass. The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside. We have a crew on the way to...
FOX59

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
95.3 MNC

Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy