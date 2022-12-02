Read full article on original website
Ford celebrates progress of $5.8 billion Kentucky battery site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The biggest economic development project in Kentucky history is underway. Ford Motor Co. and its Korean partner SK On plan a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday morning for BlueOval SK Battery Park in Glendale, a $5.8 billion pair of factories that will churn out batteries for a growing line up of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.
Some Kentucky representatives say girls-only juvenile detention center should have happened sooner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent riot at a Kentucky juvenile detention center with reports of a sexual assault is the latest in a string of issues causing the governor to start a center for just girls. While Kentucky representatives say they're happy about the change, some say it should...
Indiana governor out of hospital after pneumonia treatment
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned home after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia, his office said Saturday. The 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu, according to his press secretary, Erin Murphy.
Indiana Gov. Holcomb hospitalized with pneumonia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia. According to a statement, Holcomb visited the doctor Thursday after thinking he had the flu. That's when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Press Secretary Erin Murphy said that he has been hospitalized and is responding well to treatment.
Kentucky Bourbon Trail taking design applications to revamp its brand and passport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail famously offers a passport to mark distilleries you visit along the way. Now, the bourbon trail is looking for a design revamp of its brand and the famous passport. The Kentucky Distillers' Association created The Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 and later...
$711 million plan to modernize Kentucky Expo Center could kick off next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $711 million, eight-year master plan calls for sweeping changes and upgrades to the Kentucky Exposition Center, with work slated to begin next year. The 84-page proposal released this week by the Kentucky State Fair Board says, if the master plan is fully imagined, the expo...
Wet Week Ahead
Even though we have received a little bit of rain recently, we are still in a drought, many of us still in a severe drought. Luckily enough, we've got multiple rain chances over the next work week. A very unsettled pattern is heading our way with multiple systems that could...
Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
