fox8live.com
Big warm-up coming this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will end nice with mostly sunny skies Sunday and temperatures in the low 70s. At the start of the work week we could see a few spotty showers Monday but mostly dry. Humidity stays high all week. Temperatures climb into the low 80s by...
WDSU
Sunday, Fog, Isolated Showers and Cooler 70s
NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory has been re-issued for inland parishes, coastal waterways and local lakes -- until 9 AM Sunday. However, Northshore Parishes will have their Dense Fog Advisory expire at 3 AM tonight. Regardless. patchy to dense fog will be a part of the next few nights. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s. dewpoints widespread in the 60s. A cold front swept across SELA this afternoon, but our high temps for the day were able to reach low 70s to low 80s. New Orleans reached 79°, today. The cold front has stalled over the coastal areas to our south, and over coastal Mississippi and Alabama. If the front resumes movement out over the Gulf, dense fog will have a greater chance of developing across SELA. Sunday, morning fog, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers. High temperatures will be mild, but as cooler low to mid 70s. Monday, similar conditions, with highs from 72-78° degrees.
WDSU
Some showers Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — A weak cold front is making its way towards us, and it will bring the chance of widely scattered showers today. Otherwise, it will be humid and warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south in the morning but switch to the north in the afternoon at around 5 to 10 mph.
WDSU
Not as warm today, but a big warm-up on the way
NEW ORLEANS — A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson, St. Charles, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Today will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. It will feel a little less humid and not as warm as yesterday with highs ranging from 67-74 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.
WDSU
Dense Fog Advisory into your early morning commute
NEW ORLEANS — Dense Fog Advisory begins at 11 pm and remains in a effect until 9 AM Monday morning. However, patchy to dense fog has been spreading across New Orleans since the early evening. Please drive a bit slower, visibilities may drop below a quarter of a mile. 20% chance of isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday. Monday, showers track in from the west-northwest toward Lake Pontchartrain. Tuesday, isolated showers track in from the North-northeast -- then down toward the lake. High pressure builds in over SELA into mid-week. Local temperatures warm in to upper 70s to low 80s (normal high at this time is 67°), some 12-16° degrees warmer than normal temps this time of year.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Metairie railroad crossings closed for repairs
Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
WDSU
WDSU Road Patrol: Uptown residents concerned of impacts from street narrowing projects
NEW ORLEANS — A street narrowing project uptown has residents and businesses concerned about how the project could affect parking and deliveries during Carnival Season. "We were informed by New Orleans Public Works they're going to be doing some resurfacing, redoing the roadway here on Camp Street from Louisiana to Washington Avenue," Daniel Quintana, a resident uptown, said.
WDSU
Watch the best moments from the inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade
NEW ORLEANS — The inaugural CHNOLA Holiday Parade rolled through Downtown New Orleans Saturday. Check out the best moments from the parade!. The St. Augustine Marching 100 started the CHNOLA Holiday Parade off right. 2. CHNOLA Holiday Parade. Abramson High School Marching band got the crowd in the holiday...
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New Orleans
NOLA ChristmasFest is back! Celebrating its 9th year in New Orleans, this fun-filled holiday themed indoor attraction features almost 300,000 square feet of holiday themed rides, giant ice slides, as well as a real ice-skating rink. NOLA ChristmasFest will take place for 10 days starting on Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 30th at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
NOLA.com
Giant balloons a hit at Children's Hospital Holiday Parade, but Rudolph had rough ride
With 24 major floats and beaucoup bands, dance troupes and marching clubs among them, the first Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade was quite a spectacle Saturday. Clocking in at more than two hours, it certainly exceeded the scale of many a Mardi Gras season parade. The cheering crowds, flying...
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
WDSU
Baronne Street closed near WDSU in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents driving in the Central Business District should be aware of a road closure on Baronne Street Thursday. The closure includes both lanes of Baronne Street between Howard Avenue and Calliope Street. Cranes will be outside the WDSU television station replacing four damaged NBC...
wbrz.com
Residents of River Parishes busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
GARYVILLE - It's bonfire season for the River Parishes, and one group is already getting to work on their annual creation. Joshua Weidert spearheads a local group called "Blood, Sweat and Bonfires." Weidert, along with the friends he grew up with, use knowledge passed down through generations to build unique and eye-catching bonfires each year.
WDSU
Children's Hospital of New Orleans holiday parade rolls through Downtown New Orleans
The inaugural Children's Hospital of New Orleans Holiday Parade rolls Saturday in Downtown New Orleans. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It will start at Elysian Fields and N. Peters Street before rolling down Decatur. It will turn on Canal and then again onto St. Charles Avenue before ending at Girod Street.
NOLA.com
Here's what to know before heading to City Park for Celebration in the Oaks
The quintessential New Orleans tradition Celebration in the Oaks has welcomed locals back since Thanksgiving day. Families, couples and friends alike have already begun to return to City Park Botanical Garden and beyond to ride rides, bear witness to thousands of lights and celebrate holiday cheer. The event is City...
Fire strikes another home on Fig Street
New Orleans Fire Department fought a stubborn two alarm fire at a home on Fig and Hollygrove streets just off Earhart Boulevard this morning.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish officials urge drivers to take alternate routes as more railroad crossings close this week
METAIRIE, La. — Drivers in Jefferson Parish will need to plan alternate routes this week as more work is expected on four major railroad crossings in Old Metairie. At 8:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern will start construction again on crossings at Atherton Drive, Hollywood Drive, Farnham Place, and West Oakridge Park.
WDSU
Holiday Home Tour offers unique peek inside homes decked for the holidays
NEW ORLEANS — The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is hosting its 47th annual Holiday Home Tour next weekend. For $45, attendees can walk inside several homes in the city's Garden District, all decked out for the holidays. Proceeds will benefit the resource center. To purchase tickets, click...
wgno.com
Zulu Club gives back this holiday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As we usher ourselves further into the holiday season the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosted a giveaway to help feed families in need. On Saturday (Dec. 3) the Zulu club and it’s members got together to give away over 200 holiday baskets for residents across the city of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' first aerial portraits were snapped a century ago: How things have changed!
This year marks 100 years since New Orleans got its first aerial portrait. Artists had sketched “bird’s eye” impressions of the city since the late 1800s, and in the 1910s, photographers took cameras up in low-flying biplanes to shoot never-before-seen oblique perspectives of certain neighborhoods. But to...
