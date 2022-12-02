NEW ORLEANS — A Dense Fog Advisory has been re-issued for inland parishes, coastal waterways and local lakes -- until 9 AM Sunday. However, Northshore Parishes will have their Dense Fog Advisory expire at 3 AM tonight. Regardless. patchy to dense fog will be a part of the next few nights. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to low 70s. dewpoints widespread in the 60s. A cold front swept across SELA this afternoon, but our high temps for the day were able to reach low 70s to low 80s. New Orleans reached 79°, today. The cold front has stalled over the coastal areas to our south, and over coastal Mississippi and Alabama. If the front resumes movement out over the Gulf, dense fog will have a greater chance of developing across SELA. Sunday, morning fog, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers. High temperatures will be mild, but as cooler low to mid 70s. Monday, similar conditions, with highs from 72-78° degrees.

1 DAY AGO