New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used to be one of the most reliable players for the Dallas Mavericks. Outside of Luka Doncic, he was arguably the most important player of the team, especially during his final year in Mavs threads and before he took his talents to the Big Apple. On Saturday, Brunson met his former team at Madison Square Garden and shared a memorable moment he once had with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

1 DAY AGO