Read full article on original website
Related
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
Mavs Injury Update: Will Christian Wood Play vs. Suns?
Christian Wood was sidelined for the Dallas Mavericks' win over the New York Knicks. Will he play against the Phoenix Suns on Monday?
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 101-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings
The Bulls capped their six-game road trip with a loss to the Sacramento Kings.
FOX Sports
Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston
Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
Nets give Blake Griffin surprising video tribute as Celtics forward returns to Brooklyn
Blake Griffin didn’t always have great things to say about the Nets in the wake of his brief stay in Brooklyn over the past 1.5 seasons. Still, that didn’t stop the Nets franchise from giving the former All-Star a video tribute during a first quarter timeout of the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on Sunday night in Griffin’s first appearance at the Barclays Center.
Mavs vs. Jalen Brunson's Knicks Preview: Christian Wood OUT
The Mavs face a tough task in defending Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who is facing his former team for the first time.
NBC Sports
Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game
After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Jalen Brunson reveals message from Jason Kidd that ultimately changed his course of career
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used to be one of the most reliable players for the Dallas Mavericks. Outside of Luka Doncic, he was arguably the most important player of the team, especially during his final year in Mavs threads and before he took his talents to the Big Apple. On Saturday, Brunson met his former team at Madison Square Garden and shared a memorable moment he once had with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0