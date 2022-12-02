ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton […]
FOX Sports

Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston

Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat's 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games....
MassLive.com

Nets give Blake Griffin surprising video tribute as Celtics forward returns to Brooklyn

Blake Griffin didn’t always have great things to say about the Nets in the wake of his brief stay in Brooklyn over the past 1.5 seasons. Still, that didn’t stop the Nets franchise from giving the former All-Star a video tribute during a first quarter timeout of the Celtics’ win over Brooklyn on Sunday night in Griffin’s first appearance at the Barclays Center.
NBC Sports

Wiseman dunks all over Stockton Kings in latest G League game

After nearly a week off to practice, James Wiseman looked extra springy in his latest game with the Santa Cruz Warriors. In Santa Cruz's 118-106 win over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Stockton Arena, Wiseman bounced back in a big way, scoring a game-high 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field while grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.
FanSided

Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team

The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
ClutchPoints

Jalen Brunson reveals message from Jason Kidd that ultimately changed his course of career

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used to be one of the most reliable players for the Dallas Mavericks. Outside of Luka Doncic, he was arguably the most important player of the team, especially during his final year in Mavs threads and before he took his talents to the Big Apple. On Saturday, Brunson met his former team at Madison Square Garden and shared a memorable moment he once had with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.
