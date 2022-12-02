POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]

1 DAY AGO