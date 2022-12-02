Read full article on original website
Two reported dead in Monroe County crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
Two people die in crash near Crossings Outlets in the Poconos, coroner says
Two people died in a crash Sunday night near the Crossings Premium Outlets in Monroe County, according to the county coroner. Coroner Thomas A. Yanac Jr. said two drivers, a man and woman, died when two cars collided around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Route 715 and 611 in Pocono Township.
Two killed in Monroe County crash
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner confirms two people have died after a crash in Pocono Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 611 and 715 around 6:30 p.m. The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that one male and one female died in the crash. Pocono Township...
Man dies after work accident
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County has died after a work accident back in September. It happened on North Progress Avenue in Pottsville. The coroner says 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into a street sign. When Spiess stepped off the back...
skooknews.com
One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight
One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
WOLF
Schuylkill County man dies Friday from injuries suffered back in September
Allentown (Lehigh County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Kerry Spiess, 36, of Pottsville, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Friday afternoon from injuries he sustained following an incident that happened back on September 6th in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The Coroner's office says Spiess died from blunt force...
Pennsylvania State Police troopers respond to Delaware County home for investigation
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a Delaware County home early Monday morning for an investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township. Swan was […]
Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
Lower Macungie woman dies weeks after car crash, coroner says
An 81-year-old Lower Macungie Township woman has died from complications of blunt force injuries caused by a car crash, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio reported. Margaret E. Hilbert died early Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said. Hilbert was the...
Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Drivers in part of Lehigh County saw some traffic delays Monday morning. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said. The truck ended up in the southbound lanes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say
PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
One dead after late night crash
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
WATCH: Daycare looking to ID truck that crashed into their playground
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County daycare owner is trying to find the driver that ran over the fence to their playground. The owner of Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton is asking for help identifying a dark-colored truck that crashed into their property around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The video […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County
A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
