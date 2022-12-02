ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newswatch 16

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Two reported dead in Monroe County crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday evening, multiple crews responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 611 and Route 715 in Pocono Township. At approximately 6:40 p.m., the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Township Police Department, and multiple emergency medical services were called to a fatal crash. Monroe County […]
Newswatch 16

Two killed in Monroe County crash

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — The Monroe County coroner confirms two people have died after a crash in Pocono Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Routes 611 and 715 around 6:30 p.m. The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that one male and one female died in the crash. Pocono Township...
Newswatch 16

Man dies after work accident

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County has died after a work accident back in September. It happened on North Progress Avenue in Pottsville. The coroner says 36-year-old Kerry Spiess was working on a sanitation truck that backed into a street sign. When Spiess stepped off the back...
skooknews.com

One Person Dies in Schuylkill County Crash Overnight

One person has died from injuries a crash overnight in Porter Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, around midnight, emergency personnel were called to 460 Main Street/Route 125, Porter Township, in Good Spring for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. State Police say a Toyota Tacoma...
WOLF

Schuylkill County man dies Friday from injuries suffered back in September

Allentown (Lehigh County) - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Kerry Spiess, 36, of Pottsville, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest Friday afternoon from injuries he sustained following an incident that happened back on September 6th in Pottsville, Schuylkill County. The Coroner's office says Spiess died from blunt force...
WFMZ-TV Online

Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WBRE

Dallas Twp. man dies after car fire

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a man died after a car caught on fire in Luzerne County. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, on November 9, around 12:54 p.m. 76-year-old George S. Swan was working on a car that caught fire at his home located in Dallas Township.  Swan was […]
WBRE

Pottsville worker pronounced dead nearly 3 months after accident

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pottsville sanitation worker has died three months following injuries suffered on the job. On September 6, officials say Kerry Spiess, from Pottsville, was working on the back of a sanitation truck in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue when the operator of the truck backed into a street […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Lower Macungie woman dies weeks after car crash, coroner says

An 81-year-old Lower Macungie Township woman has died from complications of blunt force injuries caused by a car crash, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio reported. Margaret E. Hilbert died early Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said. Hilbert was the...
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer rollover closes Route 309 in Upper Saucon

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Drivers in part of Lehigh County saw some traffic delays Monday morning. A tractor-trailer rolled over just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 309 and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township, county dispatchers said. The truck ended up in the southbound lanes,...
WFMZ-TV Online

Man facing attempted homicide charges after shooting at occupied car, police say

PARADISE TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man faces attempted homicide charges for allegedly shooting into someone's vehicle. Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg responded to the incident Friday night on Clarks Road after receiving a report of a shooting. The victim stated that an unknown person shot at his car...
WBRE

One dead after late night crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one person is dead after a two-car crash in Schuylkill County. On December 3 at 12:03 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they received a report of a two-car crash on State Route 125, also known as Main Street, in Porter Township. Investigators tell Eyewitness News the […]
Newswatch 16

Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
WBRE

Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
WBRE

WATCH: Daycare looking to ID truck that crashed into their playground

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County daycare owner is trying to find the driver that ran over the fence to their playground. The owner of Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton is asking for help identifying a dark-colored truck that crashed into their property around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The video […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-476 in Lehigh County

A tractor-trailer crash on the Northeast Extension in Lehigh County disrupted traffic Friday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the truck overturned on I-476. It happened around noon between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. The accident created a traffic backup while crews worked to clear the scene. It's not clear...
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy