ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
FanSided

Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings

What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday

After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Yardbarker

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Shelby Miller For 2023 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shelby Miller to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to give them 36 players on their 40-man roster. Miller is coming off just four appearances for the San Francisco Giants last season and looks to be next in a long line of Dodgers pitching coaches succeeding in aiding a turnaround.
NBC Sports

Former Giants prospect Reynolds requests trade from Pirates

Could a one-time Giants prospect make his way back to San Francisco next season?. It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility after power-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The news was reported first by Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports, with Jon...
FanSided

Miami Heat clutch offense needs to be more dynamic

The Miami Heat’s win over Boston was a statement. Actually, all games against the Celtics are statement games. And despite this one being a regular season game before Christmas, it definitely felt like a playoff game. But this statement wasn’t simply made in the win over Boston but rather, how they went about doing it in the clutch.
FanSided

Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team

The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
577K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy