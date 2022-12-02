Read full article on original website
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
He's been named an All-Star twice in his career.
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
Angels News: Halos Insider Predicts Who Will Fill the Sixth Starter Spot
That remains one of the biggest questions for the team entering next season.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Yardbarker
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Shelby Miller For 2023 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shelby Miller to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to give them 36 players on their 40-man roster. Miller is coming off just four appearances for the San Francisco Giants last season and looks to be next in a long line of Dodgers pitching coaches succeeding in aiding a turnaround.
NBC Sports
Former Giants prospect Reynolds requests trade from Pirates
Could a one-time Giants prospect make his way back to San Francisco next season?. It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility after power-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The news was reported first by Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports, with Jon...
Dodgers News: Pitching Prospects Have Tommy John Surgery
Injuries impact the two Dodger prospects and their eligibility in the Rule 5 draft.
Miami Heat clutch offense needs to be more dynamic
The Miami Heat’s win over Boston was a statement. Actually, all games against the Celtics are statement games. And despite this one being a regular season game before Christmas, it definitely felt like a playoff game. But this statement wasn’t simply made in the win over Boston but rather, how they went about doing it in the clutch.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
