Help available for Eutaw tornado victims
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Eutaw who are in need are urged to complete an online form, according to a news release from EMA Director Hodges Smith and the Greene County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee. The form can be found here under “Report Loss or Request Disaster...
51st annual Christmas on the River celebrated
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of Demopolis is kicking off its annual Christmas on the river Thursday night. The city is celebrating 51 years of this Christmas tradition. They also honor one special young person every year who helps in getting the lights shining bright for this well-known event.
The city of Eutaw unites, looking to recover from tornado damage
EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday night’s EF-1 tornado left the city of Eutaw in ruin and many residents with broken hearts. Looking to the future, however, those who live there say they have hope and see a light at the end of this dark tunnel. Powerful emotion rose to the surface at Ezekiel Baptist Church […]
Christmas on The River 2022 Underway in Demopolis
The 51st annual Christmas on the River is underway in Demopolis. The six-day event — is one of the Top 20 Tourist Attractions in the Southeast. “Christmas on the River is the way Demopolis tells the world Merry Christmas,” said COTR 2022 Chairman Andy Renner. The event was...
Hale County family speaks on surviving a tornado
Cleanup continues in the Oak Village community of Akron following a devastating severe storm Tuesday.
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
Dozens displaced in Eutaw following severe storms
Overnight severe storms left dozens displaced throughout the city of Eutaw.
Steens resident shares experience of last night’s tornado
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Weather Service was in Lowndes County to survey the damage left behind by Tuesday night’s storms. But residents in the area are already beginning the difficult tasks of cleaning up, assessing, and preparing to rebuild. WCBI’s Rosalyn Freeman was in Steens...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
Overnight storm damage delays some school openings
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Damage from overnight storms forced Hale, Greene, Blount, and Walker County Schools to delay opening by two hours Wednesday. According to a post from the Hale County Board of Education, severe storms left road debris overnight across the area. On a post on their Facebook page, Blount County 911 asked […]
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
HWY-19S Traffic alert for Monday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Friday night crash damaged the light at the intersection of HWY-19S and Long Creek Road. MDOT has installed temporary stop signs at the intersections and it is functioning as a two-way stop with HWY-19S acting as the through road. Starting Monday around 9 A.M. repairs...
Heads Up Lamar, Fayette, & Marion Counties; Confirmed Tornado Just To Your West in Mississippi
Heads up for portions of Lamar, Fayette, and Marion counties as we are currently watching a severe cell capable of producing a tornado just east of Eupora, Mississippi, and is moving to the east-northeast at 40 mph. On its current trajectory and speed, the storm will move into the western...
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
Suspect Wanted in Pine Hill Murder Caught in Selma
A Pine Hill man is behind bars tonight — following the shooting death of a 17 year old Wilcox Central student last week. Police Chief Nikisha Gailes says Chamya Saulsberry was killed. Her 19 year old brother Rashod was shot. But their 9 year old sister Cayden was unharmed...
College Football Playoffs exclude Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For only the second time, Alabama was not in the top 4 rankings by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. The committee released the rankings Sunday, Dec. 4, naming Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State the Top 4 teams going to the playoffs. Alabama was ranked...
