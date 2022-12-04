ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04RCQz_0jVVMqlM00

An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion.

Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office.

For several years starting in 2013, Carbutti only made limited payments of the over $585,000 he owed the Internal Revenue Service as a result of his legal practice and rental income for tax years 2013 through 2017. As a result, he also owed interest and penalties that accrued during this time as well, officials from the US Attorney's office said.

Between December 2014 and May 2019, Carbutti received at least 12 notices from the IRS that contained instructions on how to pay his overdue taxes.

However, Carbutti would instead close his personal bank accounts that were levied by the IRS and avoid any payments by writing checks from his law firm's operating account to his paralegal, which were then converted to cash and deposited into limited liability companies Carbutti created in relation to his real estate holdings, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Additionally, Carbutti would also withdraw large amounts of cash from his law firm bank accounts and redeposit it into his LLCs bank accounts, the US Attorney's office said.

Between around 2013 and 2019, Carbutti is estimated to have paid $600,000 in personal expenses from these bank accounts, which included expenditures such as gambling at casinos, restaurants, vacations, and the purchase of a BMW vehicle, according to the US Attorney's Office.

As a result of his tax evasion, Carbutti agreed to pay $750,180 to the IRS in back taxes, penalties, and interest, officials from the US Attorney's office said.

Carbutti faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Comments / 2

Mark Peden
2d ago

LOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOL HYSTERICAL.......common criminal.

Reply(1)
3
Related
darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
News 12

Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access

Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH CARMAX OVER THE DISCLOSURE OF SAFETY RECALLS

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong today announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. and 35 attorneys general that will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles. Connecticut will receive a payment of $20,589.46 through the settlement to support consumer protection enforcement.
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case

(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
newbedfordguide.com

Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England

“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
ai-cio.com

Former Connecticut Treasurer Named Chief Public Pension Strategist at Apollo Global Management

Outgoing Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden is scheduled to join Apollo Global Management in January in the newly created role of chief public pension strategist. As state treasurer, Wooden is the principal fiduciary overseeing Connecticut’s $45 billion retirement and trust funds. He had announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection and would leave office in January 2023. Erick Russell was elected as the next treasurer and is scheduled to take office on January 4.
WTNH

West Haven man found guilty of stealing from city’s COVID relief fund

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal jury in Hartford announced on Thursday afternoon that a West Haven had been found guilty of a conspiracy to steal COVID relief funds from the city of West Haven. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Trassacco, 50, was found guilty of conspiracy and […]
bee-news.com

Middlebury history includes domestic violence

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Middlebury, like the rest of the world, has never been immune from crime. We sometimes long for the “good old days,” when all townsfolk knew and respected each other, but history tells a different story at times. One of the most dramatic crimes in Middlebury took place on July 13, 1841, at the household of David (1797- c.1848) and Hannah (Hawkins) Abbott (1800-1841). David, who had been drinking heavily that day, strangled his wife Hannah and attempted to take his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. Unlike his poor wife, and despite his injury, David survived.
Eyewitness News

New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
418K+
Followers
61K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy