Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023
"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Went on Their Iconic Central Park Date 10 Years Ago, Inspiring These Songs
Watch: Taylor Swift Makes SURPRISE Appearance at 2022 AMAs. Exactly 10 years ago, when we were still at the height of Gossip Girl parlance, we had one of the greatest eyewitness sightings of our time. Spotted: Two of the world's biggest pop stars going on their second date in Central Park on Dec. 2, 2012.
Look: RM releases 'Indigo' solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Maren Morris Performs Wicked Duet with Kristin Chenoweth on Tour: 'Never Getting Over This'
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth performed a rendition of "For Good" from Wicked during the country singer's tour stop in Nashville over the weekend Maren Morris is channeling her inner Elphaba! The country music star, 32, was joined by Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth during a tour stop at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, when the pair performed a duet of Wicked's "For Good." "Never getting over this," Morris captioned an Instagram video of their passionate set. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Britney Spears’ Biggest Accomplishments Since Her Comeback
More than 20 years into her career, Britney Spears still sits on the throne as the Princess of Pop. The former Mouseketeer burst onto the music scene in 1998 with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time.” After releasing three successful albums, 1999’s …Baby One More Time, 2000’s Oops!… I Did It Again and 2001’s […]
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Shania Twain Releases Deluxe Version of ‘Come on Over’ Featuring Duets With Elton John, Jonas Brothers and Chris Martin
Shania Twain is revamping her 1997 hit album Come on Over as part of Apple Music’s Christmas countdown From Apple Music With Love. The country music songstress shared that she re-recorded a couple of her classic hits with Elton John, Chris Martin, and Nick Jonas over the years. And she decided to include them on the record because they’re some of her favorite memories from her decades-long career.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Stevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music Awards
In honor of Lionel Richie’s musical legacy, the 2022 American Music Awards enlisted the musical skills of Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, and more. The artists took the stage after Richie accepted the 2022 Icon Award from Smokie Robinson. Wonder and Puth began the performance with two separate pianos sitting across from each other. The two musicians went back and forth with melodic banter, playing and singing snippets of some of Lionel Richie’s greatest works.More from VIBE.comBlxst, SAINt JHN, And Tim Hinshaw Honored At Billboard's 2022 R&B/Hip-Hop Power PlayersJermaine Dupri Calls AMAs' Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make 1st red carpet appearance since Oscars alongside their kids
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, are back in the public eye. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith's new movie, "Emancipation," with their two kids, Jaden Smith, 24, and Willow Smith, 22. Will Smith's first son, Trey Smith, 30, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was also in attendance.
‘Unholy’ Matrimony: How Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Queer Anthem Became an Overnight Success
Overnight success was a long time coming for Kim Petras. After a decade navigating every rung of the music industry, she finally hit the jackpot with “Unholy.” At the beginning of October, the slinky Sam Smith collaboration became Petras’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and, to her complete astonishment, topped the chart a month later and earned a Grammy nomination. “There was a lot of crying,” the German artist says. Her shock is rooted in doubt about the public’s willingness to embrace a trans pop star. “Executives would say, ‘You make gay club music, you’re niche and we don’t...
Why Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Watch: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids. Mindy Kaling's kids won't be watching The Office—at least that's what she said. While the beloved sitcom marked Kaling's breakout role, as Dunder Mifflin customer service rep Kelly Kapoor, the actress, who also wrote for the series, isn't ready to show it to daughter Katherine, 4, or son Spencer, 2, anytime soon.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa turned a duplex into a luxury beach house in the final episode of 'Flip or Flop'
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa reunited for one more episode of "Flip or Flop" after abruptly ending the show in March 2022.
Look: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith walk red carpet for 'Emancipation' premiere
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith walk the red carpet together for the premiere of the new Apple+TV movie "Emancipation," directed by Antoine Fuqua.
Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show
The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate. Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."
