Read full article on original website
Related
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
WSU EDGE coach AJ Cooper reportedly departing for Arizona State
PULLMAN -- Washington State EDGE coach AJ Cooper will be following defensive coordinator Brian Ward to Tempe and joining the Arizona State staff, FootballScoop.com reported on Sunday. Cooper was seen as a potential in-house candidate for WSU's defensive coordinator opening, but it appears that will not be the case. Cooper...
Eastern Progress
Arizona linebacker Kolbe Cage enters transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining
Another Arizona Wildcat has entered the NCAA transfer portal. UA linebacker Kolbe Cage, who started six games at "Will" linebacker for the Wildcats this past season, announced on Sunday that he's entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Cage, the 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound New Orleans native, was a...
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Postseason Transfer Portal tracker
Players are slowly starting to trickle into the transfer portal in all corners of the FBS, and ASU is no exception. Below are the following players who have announced they are entering the transfer portal post-season and leaving ASU. Outbound transfers. Daniyel Ngata - running back - sophomore. Let’s be...
Bobby Hurley points to defense, toughness as Arizona State’s identity
Things you didn’t expect to hear the first week of December this college basketball season: Arizona State is 7-1 and received votes to be ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. After an impressive road 60-59 victory over Colorado on Thursday, ASU head coach Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils start off the year 1-0 in conference play.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Gutierrez: Coyotes optimistic about next steps in arena approval plans
Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez can see the sun rising on the horizon. The Tempe City Council on Tuesday voted a clean 7-0 on three logistical items, effectively approving the NHL club’s arena building plans will go to a public vote in May 2023. Now, it looks...
Chandler, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chandler High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on December 03, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
azbigmedia.com
How the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law
The Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law. In 2010, Arizona passed a state law that allowed three public universities to create athletic facility districts on city land without taxpayer or student funds. “We’re building a city within a city and creating a home,” said Erin McKenna,...
New Diamondbacks OF Kyle Lewis: Willing to do whatever to help
Two years removed from winning American League Rookie of the Year, outfielder Kyle Lewis is excited to begin a new chapter with the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he heard he’d been traded by the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 17, Lewis was already house-shopping in Arizona for offseason training. “[My family...
arenadigest.com
Sky Harbor International softens opposition to new Arizona Coyotes arena
Officials from Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport have softened their opposition to a proposed new Arizona Coyotes arena after meetings with the project developer. Officials at Sky Harbor had expressed opposition to the project, saying construction would impact flights utilizing the eastern flight paths and create housing in an area subject to airport noise. That stance has been cited by the city and opposition to the project within Tempe.
Report: Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Miguel Castro to 1-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement to sign free agent right-handed reliever Miguel Castro, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. The deal is for one year at $3.5 million for Castro, who spent the 2022 season with the New York Yankees. In 34 appearances, the right-hander posted a 4.03 ERA,...
statepress.com
Meet the first ASU student in over 20 years selected as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar
The Rhodes Scholarship, a prestigious scholarship covering all selected students' expenses for two to three years of studying at the University of Oxford, will give Nathaniel Ross the opportunity to build a foundation for a career in disability policy. On Nov. 12, Ross, a senior, was named one of 32...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
AZFamily
Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked, scammer told friends that her son died of cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. She told On Your Side that she had trouble reaching out to Facebook. Entire...
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0