Newark, NJ

NJ Inmate Beaten Dead 'Always Took Care Of His Family,' Relative Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

Relatives of Martin Sanchez, a 41-year-old inmate and Newark native who was beaten to death in a New Jersey State Prison, called him a family man.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey Department of Corrections are investigating the recent homicide that occurred at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

“He always took care of his family and defended them in any way," said a relative of Sanchez's.

At 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, authorities were notified that Sanchez was unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae He was later pronounced dead by responding medical authorities.

Bayside State Prison

state.nj.us

John Makos, a corrections officer at the prison, earlier this month admitted to physically assaulting inmates "for actual, perceived, and fabricated violations of the prison’s rules," resulting in injury to the victims, federal officials said.

The matter continues to be under active investigation. Anyone wishing to share information may contact CCP Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit tips at CCPO.TIPS.

Comments / 33

Shannan Giles
2d ago

The man is dead and all y'all can do is try to whit on him, people do go to prison even when they aren't guilty sometimes,how do you know he was falsely imprisoned? Smh, the biggest criminals are free running the countries but no one talks about that, smh!

Reply(1)
4
John Ware
3d ago

well if you are poor and you need to rely on the public defender you are going to jail; the inmates in Essex call the public defender, the great Pretender! My case ,fraud, in the end the Morris County judge said John Ware you are the luckiest man on this earth" goodbye! I had to pull rabbits out of the hat!

Reply
3
Alpha Kamara
3d ago

they are not officers they are clan members in Bayside prison and they get away with murder

Reply(2)
8
 

Daily Voice

