Longtime public servant Jesse White looks forward to staying active in retirement

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Jesse White has been Secretary of State in Illinois since 1998. Although he’s said on multiple occasions that he wouldn’t run for office — only to do exactly that — this time, he meant it.

He said after two dozen years in office, he thinks it's time to ride off into the sunset. But, White added, he won't go far. He will continue to run the Jesse White Tumblers, the gymnastic troupe he's headed for 64 years .

“I’ve had over 18,500 young people [with the Tumblers], and at last count, to my knowledge, only 15 have gotten themselves into trouble with the law,” White said. “It’s to combat juvenile delinquency.”

Talk with him long enough, and you know the Tumblers are what he’s most proud of.

Over the years, Jesse White’s been an Army paratrooper and a Chicago Cub, albeit briefly. White was asked when the Secretary of State was the most fun. The longtime public servant — who’s also been an Army Paratrooper and a Chicago Cub, albeit briefly — only described his duties as a Public servant.

That’s probably his version of fun.

Secretary of State Jesse White joins WBBM’s “ At Issue ” program to talk about his life, his career and more this week. You can hear more Sunday evening at 9:30.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram