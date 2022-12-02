ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoblog

Editors’ Picks November 2022 | Refreshed Palisade and some brand-new two-doors

The month of November saw us get some additional seat time in one of our longtime favorites, the Hyundai Palisade. Now refreshed for 2023, this big, three-row SUV is maintaining its superiority over others in its class. Plus, we take another spin in the new SL and find it impossible to not recommend. With the help of AMG developing this convertible from the start, the SL is both a high performance machine and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz in one. Last on the list this month is the new BMW 2 Series. We're all looking forward to the M2, but it's comforting to know the standard 2 Series is a lovely place to start from.
GOBankingRates

7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price

If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Family Handyman

Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?

Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Joel Eisenberg

Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023

As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
