Snohomish County launches new crime data dashboard

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. — A new interactive digital dashboard for Snohomish County crime data launched on Friday.

Developed by the sheriff’s office, it includes crime data and trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said it’s the first-ever crime dashboard to be available to the public.

It’s available on the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office website and is updated each week.

In the past, crime data from the sheriff’s office was published at the end of each year.

“In a time when everything is becoming digital, I knew we needed to adapt and create a way to make our crime data available to our community in an easily accessible and timely manner,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “I want to thank our crime analysts who have spent endless hours improving our data integrity and developing the crime dashboard. This is one part of a multi-pronged approach using technology advancements to increase transparency and better serve our community.”

The sheriff’s office has plans to expand the dashboard to include in-depth data from the jail and the Office of Professional Accountability.

