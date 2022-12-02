Invasion Clause, Murder Trial: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
The midterms may be behind us, but judging by the Current 's most-read stories this week, incendiary political rhetoric shows no sign of slowing.
Our most-visited story was an Assclown Alert column on Gov. Greg Abbott's troubling use of the word "invasion" to describe migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum.
Other frequently read stories this week centered around a right-wing militia planning a San Antonio rally to show its displeasure for adults dressing in drag and ethics questions about a syndication deal that tiresome and tireless bloviator U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz inked for his podcast.
There was also some upbeat news, however. Plenty of folks read up on a story about one-time San Antonio high school basketball star's success playing professionally in Mexico, and lots of you read up on details about the Alamo City's downtown New Year's Eve party.
10. Out of Reach: Why San Antonio can't get a grip on its affordable housing crisis
9. Workers at San Antonio nonprofit SAY Sí demand the group's board cut ties with anti-union law firm
8. Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
7. San Antonio's real estate market continues to descend into correction territory
6. San Antonio's Orlando Mendez-Valdez escaped a rough upbringing to play pro hoops in Mexico
5. Ethics complaint accuses U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of accepting gifts from San Antonio-based iHeartRadio
4. San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks
3. Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
2. Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio
1. Assclown Alert: Declaring 'invasions' and taking them back with Gov. Greg Abbott
