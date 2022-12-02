ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The St. Helens Chronicle

Safety Inspections: Fire agency to launch commercial building reviews

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeW4e_0jVVLWGj00

The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District will begin fire inspections for commercial buildings starting January 2023.

"Scappoose Fire District is committed to protecting lives and property against fire loss," a release from the fire district states. "The best way to protect against fire loss is prevention. Routine fire inspections are one of the most effective ways to prevent fires within the community."

The purpose of the fire inspections is to identify and correct violations of the fire code, and to educate business and property owners about fire safety, according to Scappoose Fire.

Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Division Chief Miguel Bautista said the inspections are required under Oregon law.

“There are some buildings that are high hazards and high occupancy, and they need to be inspected,” he said. “We are making this a priority for the purpose of protecting the community. Our main goal is to educate. It not to be overbearing enforcement.”

Bautista said the inspections are a matter of public safety.

“We look for anything that has to do with the entrances and exits, making sure the buildings have fire alarms and sprinkler systems, that addresses are clear and visible day and night, and that we have clear access to the buildings.”

Depending on when the building was constructed depends on the required fire protection systems, Bautista said.

“We look at what year the building was built and what was the approved use,” he said.

The routine fire inspection is scheduled ahead of time with business owners and/or their designees. In addition to prevention of fires within our community, the completion of fire inspections also benefits our communities’ ISO score, which can result in savings on insurance premiums for our citizens.

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires. The number of fire inspections completed is factored into the risk evaluation for a community.

Building owners who have questions or concerns should contact the Scappoose Fire District at 503-543-5026.

Jeremy C. Ruark may be reached at jruark@countrymedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Construction of largest alternative diesel refinery in U.S. faces permitting challenges

An Oregon company hoping to build the largest alternative, or renewable, diesel refinery in the country along the Columbia River faces several new permitting challenges that could challenge the project. In September, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality denied Portland-based Next Renewable Fuels, Inc. a key water permit, and on...
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th

U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
opb.org

Airline service could resume in Salem by next summer

After more than a decade without passenger service, airline flights to Oregon’s capital city could resume by next summer. City officials say two carriers have expressed interest in starting service to several destinations in the southwest United States. But in order for those to begin, the Salem Airport terminal needs some upgrades because the new flights would be on larger planes than those that previously served Salem.
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union

Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
kezi.com

Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
oregontoday.net

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast, Dec. 2

U.S. 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe to open at least one lane with flaggers. We have no estimated time for reopening a lane, but it may be over the weekend. Work will continue through the weekend if necessary to reopen the highway as soon as it is safe. If you plan to travel between the Portland Metro Area and the Northern Oregon Coast in the next few days, including this weekend, U.S. 26 is the best alternative. Please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in these severe weather conditions. More info available on TripCheck.
The Associated Press

Crews clean up landslide on closed highway east of Astoria

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris from a landslide that has closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has removed a commercial truck that was caught in the rubble but that it still needs to be towed. The truck was the only vehicle damaged in the landslide, and no injuries were reported.
Oregon City News

Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
WWEEK

The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace

This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
kptv.com

2 pulled from car after crashing into building in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when a car ran into a building in Tualatin early Sunday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. TVF&R said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded with the Lake Oswego Fire Department to Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road. They said a car drove into a building. Two people were pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t provided.
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
614
Followers
857
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy