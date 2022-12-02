Safety Inspections: Fire agency to launch commercial building reviews

The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District will begin fire inspections for commercial buildings starting January 2023.

"Scappoose Fire District is committed to protecting lives and property against fire loss," a release from the fire district states. "The best way to protect against fire loss is prevention. Routine fire inspections are one of the most effective ways to prevent fires within the community."

The purpose of the fire inspections is to identify and correct violations of the fire code, and to educate business and property owners about fire safety, according to Scappoose Fire.

Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District Division Chief Miguel Bautista said the inspections are required under Oregon law.

“There are some buildings that are high hazards and high occupancy, and they need to be inspected,” he said. “We are making this a priority for the purpose of protecting the community. Our main goal is to educate. It not to be overbearing enforcement.”

Bautista said the inspections are a matter of public safety.

“We look for anything that has to do with the entrances and exits, making sure the buildings have fire alarms and sprinkler systems, that addresses are clear and visible day and night, and that we have clear access to the buildings.”

Depending on when the building was constructed depends on the required fire protection systems, Bautista said.

“We look at what year the building was built and what was the approved use,” he said.

The routine fire inspection is scheduled ahead of time with business owners and/or their designees. In addition to prevention of fires within our community, the completion of fire inspections also benefits our communities’ ISO score, which can result in savings on insurance premiums for our citizens.

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires. The number of fire inspections completed is factored into the risk evaluation for a community.

Building owners who have questions or concerns should contact the Scappoose Fire District at 503-543-5026.

