Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.

Srijana Wosti, 41, of Silver Spring, told Maryland Lottery officials she bought a $5 Family Feud scratch-off ticket from Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli in Silver Spring in June.

"I like to watch the show on television," Wosti said, "and, I like that Steve Harvey ."

Wosti said she initially thought the ticket was a $50 winner, but she later scanned it with her phone and discovered it was worth $50,000.

"I kept scanning it over and over," she said. "I was so happy."

Wosti said she told her family about the ticket before hiding in a safe location -- a location she forgot when it came time to cash the ticket months later. The player, who feared the ticket was able to expire, searched her home in a panic and eventually found the ticket tucked away in a suitcase.

"I was so relieved to find it," she said, "and to know I wasn't too late."

Wosti said her winnings will go toward paying off some family bills.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com