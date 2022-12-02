ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjSfx_0jVVLP5e00
Srijana Wosti of Silver Spring, Md., said she almost missed out on a $50,000 lottery jackpot when she forgot where she hid her ticket months earlier. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Srijana Wosti, 41, of Silver Spring, told Maryland Lottery officials she bought a $5 Family Feud scratch-off ticket from Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli in Silver Spring in June.

"I like to watch the show on television," Wosti said, "and, I like that Steve Harvey ."

Wosti said she initially thought the ticket was a $50 winner, but she later scanned it with her phone and discovered it was worth $50,000.

"I kept scanning it over and over," she said. "I was so happy."

Wosti said she told her family about the ticket before hiding in a safe location -- a location she forgot when it came time to cash the ticket months later. The player, who feared the ticket was able to expire, searched her home in a panic and eventually found the ticket tucked away in a suitcase.

"I was so relieved to find it," she said, "and to know I wasn't too late."

Wosti said her winnings will go toward paying off some family bills.

