Read full article on original website
Mark Prettyman
1d ago
so why are we still talking about her ....why can't everyone focus on celebrating life....including her.....and for the record the criminal on this case is non binary...what a tragedy they are from the community and attacked.....they/them took issues with the club...why? and we are all praying for the victims families..
Reply(2)
5
Joel WilliamsJr
1d ago
Bombers "the bigot" is running her mouth again after barely winning her district
Reply
13
Willie Rivera
1d ago
Again the mouth that roars talks alot but does she really know this is happening?Where is the proof of what she says?More than likely if something is happening as she said those places would be shut down.So again where is the proof???
Reply
3
Related
KDVR.com
The downside of Colorado’s hard-drinking reputation
DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans enjoy their liquid holiday cheer, but there are drawbacks to the merriment. Colorado ranks among the nation’s heaviest-drinking states. It has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of survey respondents who drank alcohol in the last 30 days. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Colorado’s adults have had a drink in the last month. Only Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
coloradopolitics.com
How people across the state voted on 'shrooms' | CRONIN & LOEVY
Coloradans voted 54% to 46% to make it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine, and mescaline — for people 21 and older. Proposition 122 also allows for licensed “healing centers” where customers can consume psilocybin in a regulated “counseling” setting.
A New Clash Between Faith and Gay Rights Arrives at a Changed Supreme Court
LITTLETON, Colo. — Ten years ago, a Colorado baker named Jack Phillips turned away a gay couple who had asked him for a wedding cake, saying that a state law forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation must yield to his faith.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
coloradosun.com
Thornton has plenty of water — it’s just in the wrong place. And that’s a very Colorado story.
TED’S PLACE — Thornton needs water. Developers are scrapping homebuilding projects out of fears that the city can’t guarantee them a water tap in the next few years. It’s waiting here at a headgate where the Cache la Poudre’s pristine high Rockies snowmelt is siphoned off into a farm ditch and reservoir network, 70 miles north of Thornton in western Larimer County. Thornton secretly started buying the water off farmland far from home in 1986, and now owns about 19,000 acres — and the accompanying water shares — across Larimer and Weld counties.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Boebert’s race against Frisch in Colorado goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Secretary of State has ordered a recount in the congressional race where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by just 550 votes in an unexpectedly tight race. The Associated Press has declared the race too close to call and will await the...
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
How does Colorado’s median salary compare to the rest of the country?
Nationally, those who changed jobs saw their wages increase at double the rate of those who stayed in their current jobs. The median salary increased 15.1% for those who got new jobs, while it increased 7.6% for those who stayed.
Colorado Secretary of State Announces Recount in Incredibly Tight Boebert, Frisch House Race
Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced a mandatory recount in District 3’s 27 counties by Dec. 13. The vote differential between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch is within 0.5 percent of Boebert’s votes, according to The Hill, making the recount mandatory. State law allows a recount if the difference between votes is within 0.5 percent of the winner’s votes, and Boebert received 50.08 percent of the vote for the House seat, while Frisch lost with 49.92 percent of the vote—a difference of about 550 votes. “The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement, according to The Hill. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”Read it at The Hill
KDVR.com
What’s the median salary in Colorado?
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers meet with gun safety groups as they consider new regulations
Colorado lawmakers met with two gun reform groups in Denver on Monday to talk about the bills they are considering to address gun violence in the upcoming legislative session. “There’s so much on the table, probably over 20 things we could do in Colorado to address gun violence, and it’s going to be sorting out what is going to be the most effective and realizable,” said Eileen McCarron, the president of Colorado Ceasefire. “The Club Q shooting underscores that we still have serious problems dealing with people who are inappropriate with guns, who have access to very lethal firearms and are using them to annihilate other people’s lives.”
KDVR.com
Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across cities
The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral Services Friday night, where a visitation was held for Daniel Aston, one of the victims of the Club Q shooting. Rogelio Mares reports. Club Q victim’s visitation unites friends across …. The parking lot was full at the Springs Funeral...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Colorado grandmother sues police detective following SWAT raid based on false 'Find my iPhone' ping
An elderly Colorado woman is suing a Denver police detective who ordered a SWAT raid on her house after it was falsely pinged by Apple's "Find my" app as the location of several stolen items — including six firearms and an old iPhone — according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
It Is Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Colorado
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
Comments / 26