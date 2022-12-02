Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has announced a mandatory recount in District 3’s 27 counties by Dec. 13. The vote differential between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch is within 0.5 percent of Boebert’s votes, according to The Hill, making the recount mandatory. State law allows a recount if the difference between votes is within 0.5 percent of the winner’s votes, and Boebert received 50.08 percent of the vote for the House seat, while Frisch lost with 49.92 percent of the vote—a difference of about 550 votes. “The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Griswold said in a statement, according to The Hill. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”Read it at The Hill

2 DAYS AGO