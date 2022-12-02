ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?

We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
This is the Ultimate Jersey Shore Road Trip That You Need to Drive!

This is a cool idea, an ultimate road trip along the Jersey Shore. A tour of our amazing Jersey Shore that you can do with friends or family. A way for you to enjoy one of the most beautiful places in America, right here in New Jersey. You could make this trip in summer to get the "full" experience or if you prefer quieter times in winter this can be a beautiful trek as well and less busy. Regardless, if you like road trips as we do then you need to try this out for yourself.
Best and worst holiday decorations in NJ, according to my sons

New Jersey is a magical time during the month of December. It's when holiday decorations of all kinds go on full display throughout our neighborhoods and towns. Some people take this time of year to the extreme and go absolutely crazy with their decorations, while others choose to keep it simple. Either way, it's great to see New Jersey lit up with holiday cheer, especially with the darker evenings this time of year.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List

There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Popular Family Recipe

This is certainly the time of the year when everyone in New Jersey is thinking about family, and let's be honest, we're thinking about food too. When you combine those things, it equals great family recipes. There are so many things to be thankful for this time of year in...
