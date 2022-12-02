Read full article on original website
Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?
We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State. There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.
The Best Place To Live In New Jersey
Living in New Jersey has many benefits, including proximity to cities and East Coast beaches. If you're sold on NJ, here's the best place to live.
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
‘Best New Jersey seafood’ restaurant? It might not be where you’d expect
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. We wanted to know the answer to that same question,...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
This is the Ultimate Jersey Shore Road Trip That You Need to Drive!
This is a cool idea, an ultimate road trip along the Jersey Shore. A tour of our amazing Jersey Shore that you can do with friends or family. A way for you to enjoy one of the most beautiful places in America, right here in New Jersey. You could make this trip in summer to get the "full" experience or if you prefer quieter times in winter this can be a beautiful trek as well and less busy. Regardless, if you like road trips as we do then you need to try this out for yourself.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Best and worst holiday decorations in NJ, according to my sons
New Jersey is a magical time during the month of December. It's when holiday decorations of all kinds go on full display throughout our neighborhoods and towns. Some people take this time of year to the extreme and go absolutely crazy with their decorations, while others choose to keep it simple. Either way, it's great to see New Jersey lit up with holiday cheer, especially with the darker evenings this time of year.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Popular Family Recipe
This is certainly the time of the year when everyone in New Jersey is thinking about family, and let's be honest, we're thinking about food too. When you combine those things, it equals great family recipes. There are so many things to be thankful for this time of year in...
