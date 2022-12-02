Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Mets moving to big Plan B after Jacob deGrom's departure
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
New York Mets’ focus is ‘front and center’ on All-Star pitcher after losing Jacob deGrom
After losing Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets are now turning their attention to one of
3 replacements for Jacob deGrom for New York Mets
The unthinkable has happened for the New York Mets. The Mets were still considered the favorites to retain Jacob deGrom as recently as Thursday. It had been thought that he would collect offers and then return to New York, giving the Mets the chance to match any deal he was offered. Those thoughts went out the window just one day later as deGrom signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Jacob deGrom gets Mets tribute video after signing with Rangers
Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account. The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly not given chance to match Rangers' offer to deGrom
The Texas Rangers and pitcher Jacob deGrom agreed to a five-year, $185 million contract on Friday evening. The deal came as a shock to most, especially the New York Mets, who were completely caught off guard by his sudden departure. The Mets knew they’d have some competition for deGrom, but...
Yardbarker
Mike Piazza 'praying' Jacob deGrom re-signs with Mets
New York Mets legend and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza is hopeful free-agent ace pitcher Jacob deGrom will re-sign with the Queens club. "I learned as a player you do have to make a decision that you feel is best for your career," Piazza told SNY’s Michelle Margaux (h/t Phillip Martinez) at the Italian American Baseball Foundation gala. "I hope [deGrom] takes all that into account and realizes what he has here and how much he’s loved here."
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
3 MLB free agents Mariners must avoid
For the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners advanced to the MLB postseason. Manager Scott Service has been fantastic as the leader of this clubhouse and integral in finally getting over the hump. AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is back for his second season in the majors, and he already looks like one of the best talents in the league.
Yankees’ Jacob deGrom free agency chances hit with harsh reality
The New York Yankees reportedly prefer Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon in free agency over Jacob deGrom, per Jon Heyman. Although signing one of Verlander or Rodon will be expensive, both pitchers are expected to command less money than deGrom, who’s reportedly seeking $40 million-plus. In addition to Verlander and Rodon, the Yankees’ primary target in free agency remains Aaron Judge.
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jacob deGrom
Friday the Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far, agreeing to terms with free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million. The Rangers now have an ace at the top of their rotation. They also traded Kolby Allard to the Atlanta Braves for Jake Odorizzi to add some rotational depth earlier this offseason, in addition to bringing back Martin Perez, who accepted the qualifying offer, coming off the best big league season of his career in 2022.
Orioles met with SP Noah Syndergaard
As the Orioles search for additions to their rotation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they had a Zoom call with Noah Syndergaard yesterday. Syndergaard is a free agent after playing out the past season with the Angels and Phillies. It’s been widely reported that the Orioles...
