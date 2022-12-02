Read full article on original website
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
Fields ties NFL QB record; 6 straight games w/rushing TD
Justin Fields is officially back. The Bears' second-year quarterback missed Week 12's game against the New York Jets, but returned with a 56-yard touchdown in his second drive against the Packers. With that touchdown run, he tied Johnny Lujack for the longest quarterback game streak with a rushing touchdown, running...
What we learned as Bears blow early lead in 28-19 loss vs. Packers
CHICAGO – Justin Fields' return Sunday against the Green Bay Packers gave the Bears a massive injection of energy. But it wasn't enough to hand their NFC North rivals a loss at Soldier Field. The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half behind some typical...
Jimmy G suffers ankle injury, carted to 49ers locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was taken from the 49ers’ sideline to the locker room in a cart. The 49ers reported that Garoppolo was “questionable” to return to action with the injury.
Justin Fields Has Most 20+ Mph Carries in a Season Since 2018
Fields has most 20mph carries in a season since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded his eighth 20+ mph carry of the season on Sunday during his 56-yard house call in the first quarter of the Bears-Packers game. He reached 20.15 mph during the touchdown run,...
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
247Sports
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season
The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again
Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later. ...
Former Alabama Receiver Makes NFL Debut
Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made his NFL debut today for the Detroit Lions against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams caught no catches and was targeted once in the Lions 40-14 win against the Jaguars. Williams tore his ACL against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship and has...
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Brian Hartline visits key Ohio State wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State has taken full advantage of the contact period on its opening day. The Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline returned down to South Florida on Friday and visited consensus five-star wideout Brandon Inniss. Inniss is the No. 3 rated wide receiver and the No....
Why Donovan demoted starters Williams, Dosunmu
SAN FRANCISCO --- To be clear, Billy Donovan’s decision to replace Ayo Dosunmu with Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams with Javonte Green in Friday night’s starting lineup wasn’t for defensive purposes against the potent Golden State Warriors. “It was more to see, ‘Let’s see what this looks...
Bears risers, fallers after disappointing loss to Packers
Update: After the game, Equanimeous St. Brown was critiqued for not running through the ball on Justin Fields' first interception. It was a timing throw for the offense, so Fields made an anticipation throw on the play. For 57 minutes it looked like Justin Fields and the Bears were ready...
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III, Dan Mullen name their X factors for Ohio State and Michigan in CFP
Every team has X factors and key players that affect a team’s ability to win. During the College Football Playoff selection show, Dan Mullen and Robert Griffin III weighed in on who they would pick from Ohio State and Michigan, the 2 B1G teams to crack the field. Ohio...
Packers surpass Bears for all-time franchise wins
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears, 28-19, on Sunday and secured the most franchise wins in NFL history with the win. The Packers now have 787 wins as a franchise, and the Bears have 786. The next closest team to the two historic franchises is the New York...
Injury report: Fields in; Brisker, Gordon, Borom out
After weeks of tough losses throughout the roster, the Bears finally delivered some good news on their final injury report ahead of the Packers game. Justin Fields practiced in full for the second day in a row on Friday, and has no game designation for Sunday. He’s not questionable or doubtful, he’s healthy.
10 observations: Bulls comeback falls short vs. Warriors
The Chicago Bulls' 119-111 road loss to the Golden State Warriors Friday night is truly in the eye of the beholder. One could look at the Bulls nearly mounting a 19-point second half comeback in the reigning NBA champions' house as a spirited show of resilience. Or, one could see...
10 observations: LaVine breakout wasted in loss to Kings
The Chicago Bulls closed a rather grueling early-season six-game road swing with a 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls went 2-4 on the aforementioned trip to drop their record on the season to 9-14. Here are 10 observations from the contest:. 1. The Kings, which entered...
LaVine, DeRozan vow to rally Bulls as losses pile up
SACRAMENTO — When reporters entered the postgame locker room following the Chicago Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings that concluded a 2-4 trip on Sunday, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan sat side by side, talking. LaVine had scored a season-high 41 points throughout a feisty performance that...
