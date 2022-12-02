ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

17-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD

By Jesse Ullmann, Ciara Lankford
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Hen_0jVVIkZO00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills.

The teen was initially taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting. The juvenile will be charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

1 person killed in north Charlotte motorcycle accident: Medic

No word if the suspect and victim knew each other at this time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement to Queen City News.

We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

The NAACP released the following statement.

The Education Committee with the Charlotte Chapter of the NAACP would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, the Rocky River High School staff, the student body, and all impacted by the senseless death of Nahzir Taylor.

As a community, we must work at a fever pitch to solve the gun violence destroying lives, our Charlotte communities, and reaping havoc within our school district. Schools must be safe havens for learning .

We need all hands on deck to improve safety throughout our communities.  Gun violence is not only a CMS issue but a City of Charlotte issue as we are losing countless young lives to this unspoken city-wide pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Man Facing Murder Charges For Death of 33-Year-Old Woman

GASTONIA, N.C. –A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot and killed a woman in Gastonia. Gastonia Police charged 22-year-old Shiquan Ratchford with the murder of 33-year-old Megan Tate. The shooting happened around 9:30 Friday night on Spring Valley Drive. Officers found Tate shot to death...
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 17-year-old student has died after being shot Wednesday in east Charlotte while getting off the school bus, officials said. First responders were called to Lanza Drive off Robinson Church Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Nahzir Taylor with injuries, authorities said. According...
WCNC

CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Arrested In Relation To Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A second suspect is now in police custody in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting on Highland Avenue NE. Police arrested 18-year-old Jakeis Harris on Friday for the November 5th murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Police found Harris at a home in NW Hickory.
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested After 51-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Rock Hill Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say they have arrested Bryan Crosby Jr., 25, in connection with the death of a man early Friday morning. Crosby was arrested later that afternoon and taken to the Rock Hill Jail. He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence.
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia Friday night. It happened in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive around 9:30pm. Police say a woman was killed and a man is in custody. Police say there is no danger to the public.
WBTV

17-year-old student shot while getting off school bus in east Charlotte

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
WCNC

Suspect arrested in southwest Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte last weekend. Jaylan Noah Davis, 25, is charged with murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the killing of Arthur Mikulski, who was found shot to death along Skipwith Place near South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte on Nov. 26.
qcnews.com

4 injured in crash on I-85 North in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several people were injured in a crash on northbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. As of 1:50, one right lane was closed. Medic reported four...
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
WCNC

Man accused of killing another man in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found shot to death inside his home early Friday morning, Rock Hill police said, and a suspect was in custody by the afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Archive Street, just off South Heckle Boulevard near Lige Street Park, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. When officers arrived, they found the front door open and saw a man lying on the floor.
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy