17-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in east Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old young man passed away Friday morning from his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in east Charlotte, CMPD confirmed.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the neighborhood of the Reserve at Canyon Hills.

The teen was initially taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, a juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to this shooting. The juvenile will be charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

No word if the suspect and victim knew each other at this time.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement to Queen City News.

We are saddened by the passing of Nazhir Taylor and acknowledge the impact this loss will have on our entire school community. We extend our condolences to the family and are committed to providing support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

The NAACP released the following statement.

The Education Committee with the Charlotte Chapter of the NAACP would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, the Rocky River High School staff, the student body, and all impacted by the senseless death of Nahzir Taylor.

As a community, we must work at a fever pitch to solve the gun violence destroying lives, our Charlotte communities, and reaping havoc within our school district. Schools must be safe havens for learning .

We need all hands on deck to improve safety throughout our communities. Gun violence is not only a CMS issue but a City of Charlotte issue as we are losing countless young lives to this unspoken city-wide pandemic.

