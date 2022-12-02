MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House on the first day of the 2023 session. Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Democrats hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. The session gets underway January 4.

