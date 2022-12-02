ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
WCAX

First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
WCAX

YCQM DEC. 4, 2022

With community donations they purchased the old Methodist church in downtown Rutland. A building that’s been empty since 2018. AW Rich Funeral Home held a ceremony open to anyone with a pet they wanted to remember. Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend. Updated: 17 hours ago. It’s been a...
VTDigger

Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
WCAX

GMCB holds community meeting in Rutland

The holiday season officially kicks off in Montpelier with the annual tree-lighting event. The celebration is open to the public. Working remotely out of the house, a co-working space opens in Rutland. Updated: 2 hours ago. Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new...
WCAX

Statehouse lawn celebration for governor’s tree lighting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season officially kicks off in Montpelier Monday with the annual tree-lighting event. The celebration is open to the public. The spruce at the Statehouse will be lit along with festivities including wagon rides and reindeer. Gov. Phil Scott will also perform the traditional reading of “‘Twas a Night Before Christmas” for children.
WCAX

Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House on the first day of the 2023 session. Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Democrats hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. The session gets underway January 4.
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WCAX

“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WCAX

VIDEO: Williston annual tree lighting

This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. With community donations they purchased the old Methodist church in...
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What’s next for Montpelier’s water system?

Over the past ten years, Montpelier has averaged one water main break every two weeks. Local officials have resisted state regulators’ push to redesign the system. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s next for Montpelier’s water system?.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Cody

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Addison Independent

Schools seeking workers: paras, subs & janitors in short supply

ADDISON COUNTY — Years of college and graduate school plus decades in front of classes have prepared Principal Tracey Harrington for her job leading instruction for scores of students at Ripton Elementary School. On Monday, though, she found herself not in the classroom but in the lunchroom. She was...
The Valley Reporter

Project Harmony founders rally for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont

The founders of Project Harmony (now PH International), Waitsfield, have organized a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont that includes a dinner and a chorale performance. That’s apt because when Project Harmony was founded in November of 1985 one of its stated missions was to spread education and understanding through song.

