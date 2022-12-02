Read full article on original website
Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
GMCB holds community meeting in Rutland
Statehouse lawn celebration for governor’s tree lighting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season officially kicks off in Montpelier Monday with the annual tree-lighting event. The celebration is open to the public. The spruce at the Statehouse will be lit along with festivities including wagon rides and reindeer. Gov. Phil Scott will also perform the traditional reading of “‘Twas a Night Before Christmas” for children.
Democrats in Vermont House announce leadership positions
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democrats in the Vermont House of Representatives have selected their leaders ahead of the next legislative session. The Democrats held a public caucus Saturday at the State House in Montpelier. Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington was tapped for a second term as speaker, though her nomination must be approved by the entire House on the first day of the 2023 session. Democrats also selected Rep. Leader Emily Long of Newfane to serve another term as majority leader. Democrats hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. The session gets underway January 4.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
VIDEO: Williston annual tree lighting
Deadly Brattleboro fire leads to demolition of former firehouse
According to fire officials, the building that burned Friday night had once been the town's firehouse for more than 100 years.
VIP Tires & Service opens in Bennington
VIP Tires & Service opened a new location on December 2 in Bennington. The auto shop offers a variety of services to get your car in tip-top shape.
Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼
We must regulate and appropriately tax the business sector to support government institutions. We must be clear about what’s business and what’s a nonprofit mission-driven enterprise. And we must establish clear boundaries. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼.
PHOTOS: A River of Light spreads in Waterbury
The event involves circus arts, music and colorful lanterns displayed in a community procession. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: A River of Light spreads in Waterbury.
The Deeper Dig: What’s next for Montpelier’s water system?
Over the past ten years, Montpelier has averaged one water main break every two weeks. Local officials have resisted state regulators’ push to redesign the system. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What’s next for Montpelier’s water system?.
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Schools seeking workers: paras, subs & janitors in short supply
ADDISON COUNTY — Years of college and graduate school plus decades in front of classes have prepared Principal Tracey Harrington for her job leading instruction for scores of students at Ripton Elementary School. On Monday, though, she found herself not in the classroom but in the lunchroom. She was...
3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials
Derek Arie, Anibal Castro Sr., and Jonathan Castro face federal charges in an alleged ring to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in aftermath of Springfield drug raid; operation praised by officials.
Project Harmony founders rally for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont
The founders of Project Harmony (now PH International), Waitsfield, have organized a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees in Vermont that includes a dinner and a chorale performance. That’s apt because when Project Harmony was founded in November of 1985 one of its stated missions was to spread education and understanding through song.
