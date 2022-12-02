Read full article on original website
FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
Convoy, J.B. Hunt and Uber Freight call for standardized scheduling API
As FreightTech companies remedy fragmented industry processes, leaders in the space have found that while they are fighting for the same cause, lack of trading data standardization among supply chain participants is undermining their efforts. One of these fragmented processes is transportation appointment scheduling. According to Dan Lewis, co-founder and...
Owner-operators find solace in contractor roles as market turns
Owner-operators are often characterized by their rugged independence. These skilled and experienced professionals provide their own equipment, set their own rates, and make their own rules. Owner-operators who are wary of the changing market can align with larger carriers as contractors, allowing them to keep their trucks and still preserve control of their businesses.
Clearinghouse streamlines recruiting going forward — Taking the Hire Road
Pre-hire requirements can often prove challenging to recruiters during the onboarding process for new employees. The Department of Transportation Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements of 2020 added even more delays to this process. Those provisions stated that in order for transportation companies to hire a new CDL driver, they had...
