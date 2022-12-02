ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Mines Football looks to advance against Angelo State

By Dave Althouse
 2 days ago

GOLDEN, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Golden was founded on the hopes and dreams of striking it rich in the late 1850s. On Friday, the modern day Orediggers are staking their claim on football supremacy.

“We always want to continue to push the program,” Colorado School of Mines head coach Brandon Moore said as his squad advances to the Super Region IV final for the second straight season. “We’ve got to play our brand of football. We’ve got to play disciplined football. We’ve got to do our job. I think ultimately, it’s going to be the key to us winning this game.”

The #2 Orediggers (11-2), will head on the road for the national quarterfinals in a rematch against #2 Angelo State (12-0).

School of Mines makes national best value rankings list

“It’s encouraging playing the number two team in the country,” said Moore looking back on the matchup this September as Angelo State took down Mines 30-27 in overtime. The Orediggers haven’t lost since, including last week’s 48-45 victory over Minnesota State in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. “I think we are getting better and better every week. And that’s all we aim to do.”

Mines comes into Saturday’s match-up with the top-scoring offense in Division II led by John Matocha, a Harlon Hill nominee who is first in Division II in passing touchdowns (41), second in passing yards (4,059), and tied for fourth in the country in fewest interceptions thrown with six.

