Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent
VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
Sheriff Misses the Old Days When Students Could Have the “Cheeks of Their Ass Torn Off” for Misbehaving
A Florida sheriff says the reason his county’s school district has struggled to address behavioral problems among its students is because kids aren’t scared to “have the cheeks of their ass torn off” for causing trouble in class. But Sheriff Wayne Ivey, of Brevard County, promised...
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by roommate in accidental shooting
PALM BAY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
fox35orlando.com
2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m. Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people...
Family of 7 displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire, Marion County first responders say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A dog has died and a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Sunday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters said the fire was under control at 4:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after they responded to reports of a fire. Multiple 911...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police Department steps up recruitment efforts to fill officer shortages
ORLANDO, Fla. - Corporal Kasey Jennett has worked on the Orlando Police Department (OPD) recruitment team for more than three years. She says finding people who want to be officers is getting harder. While staff shortages are being seen nationwide, she says safety can’t be undercut. "We’ve been to...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy shot, killed by roommate, who is also a deputy: Brevard County Sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released more details into the death of 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh who was accidentally shot and killed in an "off-duty incident." The Sheriff's office said Deputy Walsh was shot and killed by his roommate, Andrew Lawson, who is also a...
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
Orlando Health asking for help identifying patient at ORMC
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health officials say they’re looking for anyone who may be able to help identify a patient who’s been at Orlando Regional Medical Center for weeks. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The patient is described as a Hispanic man in his...
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead
ORLANDO, Fla. - A third person has reportedly died after a fireworks fire broke out at a Magic in the Sky facility at an Orlando warehouse Thursday evening. Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County school bus driver accused of putting student with autism in elbow lock
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A bus driver and bus monitor with Seminole County Public Schools were both arrested Thursday following allegations of child abuse, the Florida school district confirmed. Bus driver James Blanton, 73, of Casselberry, was booked into jail on one county of child abuse without great bodily harm....
villages-news.com
Scary situation at The Villages Hospital
Visited friends and family in The Villages several years ago. Celebrated by having dinner out in Lake Sumter. My poor wife got extremely sick. Scared, I took her to the emergency room at The Villages Hospital. A young doctor drugged her and totally misdiagnosed her. Said she required open heart surgery. About the same time I got sick. Turned our we both were suffering from food poisoning! I had to threaten legal action to remove her. She was better the next day. Scary, yes. Frightening.
WESH
5 people hurt in Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four adults and one teenager have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Orlando Thursday evening. Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the warehouse fire at 901 Central Florida Parkway at about 7:15 p.m. The fire started in a fireworks storage area...
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new school board chairman said it’s time for the disruptive behavior in classrooms to come to an end. The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and unions representing teachers and support staff are already part of the discussion after Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the initiative on a Facebook Live.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday. Around 10:40 a.m., the shooting occurred on the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road. Deputies said they located a man who'd been shot at the scene. The man, who's in his 20s, was...
click orlando
Man dies after being shot in Hunters Creek by suspect known to him, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s died Sunday after being shot that morning in Hunters Creek by another man who was known to him, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 10:43 a.m. to the 14000 block of Osprey Links Road, locating...
Comments / 3