Snodderley Lumber in Clearmont carries a full line of Milwaukee cordless tools and accessories which can be a perfect Christmas gift for many lists. The store has both M18 and M12 battery size tools. The M18 is the larger battery size for heavy-duty tools. The M12 is for smaller tools for small spaces. Brooke Kinsella and her dad, Steve Snodderley, own and operate the lumber store.

1 DAY AGO