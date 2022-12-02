Read full article on original website
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
Christmas Shopping Treasures in Nodaway County
Snodderley Lumber in Clearmont carries a full line of Milwaukee cordless tools and accessories which can be a perfect Christmas gift for many lists. The store has both M18 and M12 battery size tools. The M18 is the larger battery size for heavy-duty tools. The M12 is for smaller tools for small spaces. Brooke Kinsella and her dad, Steve Snodderley, own and operate the lumber store.
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Winston Man Injured in Early Morning Crash Today in DeKalb County
A Winston man suffered injuries in an early morning crash today in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:15 this morning on Highway Six, two miles east of Weatherby, as 19-year-old Tyler S. Muessig headed eastbound. Troopers say Muessig went off the south side...
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Police: Savannah teen shot through closed door while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock
A teen was shot by a 42-year-old Savannah man while he was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election outside the man's home on Hartridge Street on Dec. 1, according to Savannah Police's preliminary investigation. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated," the...
Cameron PD make child exploitation arrest
The Cameron Police Department was alerted in reference to an incident of possible sexual misconduct in the 500 block of E. Fifth Street in Cameron. Cameron Detectives began the investigation and while working with the Clinton County Prosecutors Office, Brandi McClain issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. On November...
