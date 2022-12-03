ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Greenville police seek men who threw nuts, bolts at business window

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Greenville police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke a glass panel at a business Sunday.

The police department in a social media post said the suspects threw nuts and bolts about 4 p.m. at the store front glass at Parrott Canvas, 508 W. 14th St., which broke a panel and caused damage estimated at about $700.

The incident is the second time the panel has been damaged at the store, the post said. The business is a manufacturing entity that makes items like bags and backpacks.

On Thursday a spokeswoman said that the two suspects had yet to be identified but that the public had offered tips after the post was put online.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 329-3438 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery with a handgun outside a Dickinson Avenue laundromat.

About 7:30 p.m. Thursday a 21-year-old victim was robbed outside of Washerland, 1715 Dickinson Ave., an incident report from the Greenville Police Department said. The suspect’s relationship to the victim is unknown.

During the robbery a pair of shoes valued at $30 were stolen as were a bookbag and a T-shirt, the report said. The report also listed a wallet containing identification and $20 in cash as stolen property.

The laundromat is located in the vicinity of other businesses. The case is listed as active.

Break-ins, thefts

320 W. 10th St., midnight Sept. 15-1:22 p.m. Nov. 30: three air conditioning units valued at $24,000 stolen from commercial office; case inactive.420 Cotanche St., 1 a.m. Nov. 26: smartphone valued at $1,000 stolen from Rafters Social Club; case active.800 Thomas Langston Road, 10:18 a.m. Nov. 30: equipment valued at $50 stolen from Lowe’s. Items recovered; case closed by citation.210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 2:49 p.m. Nov. 30: clothes valued at $58.22 stolen from Walmart. Items recovered; case closed by citation.730 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 10:56 a.m. Oct. 28- 11 a.m. Nov. 29: mattress with protector valued at $569, pillows valued at $119.90 stolen from Factory Mattress; case active.4600 E. 10th St., 6:28 p.m. Dec. 1: collectibles valued at $24.98 stolen from Walmart; case active.

Assaults

1500 block Halifax Street, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 30: shots fired in road; case inactive.3900 block Sterling Pointe Drive, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 1: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.200 block Paladin Drive at Bluff View Drive, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 1: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case cleared.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

955 Brompton Lane, 12 a.m. Nov. 26- 10:57 a.m. Nov. 28: parts stolen off of vehicle at Car Mart of Greenville; case active.1900 block Longleaf Lane, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 28: burglary reported at residence; case active.6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 6:32 a.m. Nov. 29: break-in at residence. Prescription medication value at $15 stolen; case active.1900 block Jackson Avenue, 12 a.m. Nov. 23- 12:20 p.m. Nov. 29: package on porch containing jewelry valued at $99.99, clothes valued at $17.99 stolen from residence.900 block Benjamin Drive, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 30: break-in reported; case active.2000 block Ivy Road, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 1: break-in at residence; case active.2600 block Hardee Street, Simpson, 8 a.m Nov. 28- 7:30 a.m. Nov. 29: break-in reported at residence. Power tools valued at $4,854, cooking pot valued at $255 and four car rims valued at $1,995 stolen; case active.2000 block Ivy Road, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 1: break-in at residence; case active.1500 block Staton House Road, noon Nov. 30-9:04 a.m. Dec. 1: wood valued at $300, tools valued at $150 stolen from residence; case active.4400 block Alan Place, Farmville, noon Nov. 15-1:36 p.m. Dec. 1: fraud in the amount of $667 reported; case cleared.1587 Briley Road, 11:35 p.m. Nov. 24-1:48 p.m. Dec. 1: catalytic converters valued at $100 stolen from vehicles at Holy Temple Church; case active.3100 block Old River Road, Greenville, noon Nov. 28-3:49 p.m. Dec. 1: air conditioning unit, thermostat valued at $250 stolen from residence; case active.

Assaults

300 block Staton House Road at Rebecca Dare Lane, 6:14 p.m. Nov. 28: man assaulted by unknown person wielding cutting instrument; case active.3100 block Joe Stocks Road, 4 a.m. Nov. 29: man shot by family member at residence. Injury reported; case active.800 block Shirley Farm Lane, Ayden, 9:06 p.m. Nov. 29: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.4800 block Old Washington Road, Washington, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 30: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.4019 N.C. 33 West, 1:10 p.m. Dec. 1: woman assaulted at Family Dollar; case active.

Greenville, NC
