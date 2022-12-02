ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Teenage canvasser for Warnock shot in Georgia

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOeSa_0jVVHX0c00

A canvasser for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has been injured after being shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday evening.

The canvasser, a 15-year-old boy, was campaigning for Warnock’s upcoming runoff election when shots were fired from behind a closed door of one of the residences in the 500 block of Hartridge Street. The shooting took place around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The teen was struck in the leg and transported to Memorial Medical Center to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police have identified 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz as the shooting suspect.

According to the police website, Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The department added that the case is still under investigation, but at this point, the shooting does not appear to be politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery,” Warnock said in a statement to The Hill.

Warnock is embroiled in a highly watched Senate runoff campaign against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. The two candidates remain neck and neck as Dec. 6, the day of the election, approaches.

The outcome of the election could lead to Democrats expanding their control of the upper chamber or Republicans maintaining a 50-50 seat tie, with Vice President Harris serving as the tiebreaker for Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Statesboro apartment complex injured a man, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). SPD said a 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and flown to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition. The shooting happened at Park Place around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. SPD charged […]
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
robertsnapspot.com

Last photo I took in November 2022

Sorry but no, November was not here to stay! December has taken her rightful place. Quick while it is fresh in our memory (card) (ha, ha!), let’s review the last photos of the month:. From my iPhone 13 Pro Max. Skillet Chicken Casserole. Who doesn’t love a casserole? Really…...
WJCL

Lady Tigers defeat Trojans 74-63, Savannah State improves to 5-0 on the season.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State Lady Tigers defeated the Anderson University Trojans 74-63 in season home opener Saturday afternoon to win their fifth consecutive game of the 2022-23 season. This was the first matchup between the two programs. The Lady Tigers moved up to the No. 20 spot in...
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy