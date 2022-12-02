Read full article on original website
Related
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
wjhl.com
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
wvlt.tv
Investigators searching for missing Morristown man
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators announced they are searching for Doyel Cockrell, who has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 7. Cockrell was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, according to MPD officials. “Cockrell is not wanted for a crime; police and...
MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
wcyb.com
TBI: Man dead after firing at officers in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead after firing a handgun at deputies in Johnson City, according to the TBI. According to authorities, it happened on the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road. Authorities say deputies responded to the address in response to a man who was...
Johnson City Press
Wise County deputies searching for missing teen
BIG STONE GAP – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage male reported missing. Trenton Allen Fannon, 16, was last seen walking on Irondale Road toward U.S. Route 23 and the Wildcat Road area around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the department’s Facebook page.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington County
At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson City. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in...
SCSO deputy honored for helping teen seriously injured in crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County deputy was pumping gas at Pit Row Market on Oct. 1 when he heard a crash and jumped into action. According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Brandon Trivett found the wreck near an intersection of Highway 394 and Kaluna Avenue. Inside the vehicle was 16-year-old Ella Parsons, […]
JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
wcyb.com
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
supertalk929.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
Elizabethton Police Chief: 2 in custody following fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:16 A.M.: According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw both Kimberly Nicole Thomas and Cody Alan Miller are in custody. ———————————————————————————————————- UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack
A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
wbtw.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of Virginia ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property...
Three kittens die after being dropped off ‘out of sight’ at animal shelter
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three out of five cats dropped off ‘out of sight’ at the Elizabethton/Carter County animal shelter have died. According to a post on social media from the shelter, employees found a tote ‘out of sight’ near a fence at the shelter. All five kittens were reportedly left in a closed tote […]
Comments / 2