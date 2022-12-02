Read full article on original website
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Tesla delivers electric semis to PepsiCo at Nevada factory
Tesla delivered its first electric semis to PepsiCo Thursday, more than three years after Elon Musk said his company would start making the trucks.The Austin, Texas-based company formally delivered the trucks at a factory near Reno, Nevada. The event was live-streamed on Twitter, which Musk now owns.Musk drove one of three Tesla semi trucks in front of a crowd inside the factory. One was white, one was painted with a Pepsi logo, and another with Frito-Lay colors. PepsiCo, which is based in Purchase, New York, is taking part in a zero-emissions freight project at a Frito-Lay facility in Modesto, California....
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Tesla didn’t say a word about Tesla Semi being equipped with Autopilot/Self-Driving
At the unveiling of the production version of the Tesla Semi, the automaker announced a lot of things about the electric truck, but it didn’t say a word about it being equipped with Autopilot/Full Self-Driving technology. That’s despite being equipped with the needed hardware. When Tesla first announced...
Buy the Best Fat Tire Electric Bike Online
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. The electric bicycle has made its way from a mere technological curiosity into a mainstream mode of transportation in the past decade. Commuting, mountain biking, and long-distance cycling can all be done on these bikes, because of their adaptability and wide range of applicability.
Tesla starts selling its chargers at Best Buy amid move to make its connector standard
Tesla has started selling its charging stations at Best Buy in the US amid trying to make its charge connector the new standard in North America. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
The Tesla Semi truck is finally ready, and Pepsi gets the first ones
Tesla’s shiny new space-age truck will do 500 miles on a single charge. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. “I can’t believe it’s been five years,” said Elon Musk. “Been a lot that’s happened since then,...
Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford
Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. They pushed the entire automotive industry to convert to electric vehicles and make the technology the future of the sector, which is crucial in the economy. Today, almost every carmaker -- legacy automakers, upstarts, luxury brands,...
Tesla Semi developers reflect on first deliveries: ‘Out the door. For the world.’
Following the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to Frito Lay last night, the program’s developers are reflecting on the past five years as the vehicle has finally reached the end stage of its initial production run. First unveiled in 2017, the Tesla Semi was delayed on several occasions....
Elon Musk announces Tesla has started delivering electric trucks to Pepsi
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday during an event for the automotive company that it had begun delivering its long awaited electric Semi trucks to PepsiCo. “It’s been a long journey, long five years, but this is gonna really revolutionize the roads and I think make the world a better place in a meaningful way,” said Musk during his introduction of the Semi, livestreamed over Twitter.
