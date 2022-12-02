ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Congress is right to block the threat of a rail strike

Everything that Americans produce or import has to be transported from one place to another, usually by rail or truck and often partway by both. Freight rail has the specific job of moving heavy, bulky goods and commodities, such as crude oil and coal, chemicals, large machinery, fabricated metals and many foodstuffs on which every American depends.
The Hill

Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children

Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
beckershospitalreview.com

A sign CMS' vaccine mandate is no sure thing

The Biden administration is considering a Republican proposal to strike the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the U.S. military, a development that signals future possibility of reversal of the same mandate for healthcare workers. President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., discussed the retention of the Pentagon's COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com

Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month

From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
beckershospitalreview.com

Crib shortages send pediatric hospitals scrambling

As the "tridemic" of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus continues, pediatric hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs, CNN reported Dec. 5. Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health ordered more than 50 cribs and have brought out both specialized and non-specialized cribs from...
beckershospitalreview.com

US plans to lift mpox emergency declaration

HHS intends to end the nation's mpox, or monkeypox, public health emergency. The agency initially declared the nation's mpox outbreak a public health emergency in August and renewed the declaration in November. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. On Dec. 2, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio House bill would allocate $615M to nursing homes

The Ohio House passed legislation Dec. 1 that would provide nursing homes with $615 million, cleveland.com reported. The legislation would give supplemental funds to nursing homes using $204 million in state funds and $411 million in federal dollars. The bill passed the House in the wake of lobbyist proposals to help nursing homes offset operating costs. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
beckershospitalreview.com

Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates

In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...

