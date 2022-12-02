Read full article on original website
Congress is right to block the threat of a rail strike
Everything that Americans produce or import has to be transported from one place to another, usually by rail or truck and often partway by both. Freight rail has the specific job of moving heavy, bulky goods and commodities, such as crude oil and coal, chemicals, large machinery, fabricated metals and many foodstuffs on which every American depends.
Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children
Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
beckershospitalreview.com
A sign CMS' vaccine mandate is no sure thing
The Biden administration is considering a Republican proposal to strike the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the U.S. military, a development that signals future possibility of reversal of the same mandate for healthcare workers. President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., discussed the retention of the Pentagon's COVID-19...
Rail contract faces uncertain Senate future as freight shutdown looms
A bill that passed the House on Wednesday, which still needs a vote in the Senate, is meant to prevent a freight shutdown that would cost the U.S. an estimated $2 billion per day.
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
US sent billions in COVID aid to hospitals that didn’t need it: report
The U.S. government botched the rollout of COVID-19 aid to hospitals, sending billions of dollars to hospital systems that had no need for extra cash, according to report.
Shareholders are asking rail companies to grant paid sick leave for workers because it's a 'prudent investment'
Congress backed a deal between rail workers and companies that only included one paid sick day. Shareholders are now stepping in.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawsuit, new clients, VA troubles: What Oracle Cerner has done in past month
From being ordered to stand trial in a brain damage lawsuit to picking up several new hospital clients, here are 12 headlines about EHR vendor Oracle Cerner from the past month. 1. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec....
beckershospitalreview.com
Crib shortages send pediatric hospitals scrambling
As the "tridemic" of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus continues, pediatric hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs, CNN reported Dec. 5. Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health ordered more than 50 cribs and have brought out both specialized and non-specialized cribs from...
beckershospitalreview.com
US plans to lift mpox emergency declaration
HHS intends to end the nation's mpox, or monkeypox, public health emergency. The agency initially declared the nation's mpox outbreak a public health emergency in August and renewed the declaration in November. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. On Dec. 2, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...
Arkansas lawmakers react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
The bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage has passed the U.S. Senate with a 61 to 36 vote on Tuesday, and Arkansas lawmakers voice their support against the bill.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio House bill would allocate $615M to nursing homes
The Ohio House passed legislation Dec. 1 that would provide nursing homes with $615 million, cleveland.com reported. The legislation would give supplemental funds to nursing homes using $204 million in state funds and $411 million in federal dollars. The bill passed the House in the wake of lobbyist proposals to help nursing homes offset operating costs. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
beckershospitalreview.com
Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates
In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...
