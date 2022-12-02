ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambert in Grand Rapids Names Doug Kuiper Chief of Staff

By Jake Bekemeyer
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Doug Kuiper

Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing agency based in Grand Rapids with a Detroit office, has named Doug Kuiper as chief of staff.

Kuiper will work with the leadership team across the Lambert family of companies, including TiiCKER and Fairly Painless, to optimize internal operations, drive and integrate complementary mergers and acquisitions, and bring innovative new products and services to market.

“Known as a successful change agent, Doug excels in building high-performance teams and enhancing company culture from the inside out,” says Jeff Lambert, chairman of Lambert. “We are excited to welcome him to the team as his expertise across technology, communications and operations will strengthen the firm’s reputation and business portfolio cultivated over the past 24 years.”

With 25 years of experience spanning operational leadership, change management, and brand and marcom strategies in complex matrix organizations, Kuiper is highly skilled in moving organizations from siloed and reactive to integrated and proactive, working collaboratively to meet business goals.

Most recently, Kuiper served as chief communications officer for Ilitch Holdings, leading communications for 11 iconic brands in food, sports, and entertainment, including Little Caesars, the Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before that, he served as senior vice president of marketing and communications with Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC). During his tenure at MEDC, he aligned marketing and communications to the agency’s strategic plan to effectively promote job creation and tourism in the state.

“I’m excited to join the incredible team at Lambert and to work with a visionary entrepreneur like Jeff to help optimize the efforts of the talented people across the organization,” says Kuiper. “I’m ready to put my background and experience, alongside best practices and lessons learned throughout my career, to work to benefit our family of companies in the ever-changing communications, marketing and high-tech landscape.”

The post Lambert in Grand Rapids Names Doug Kuiper Chief of Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Related
WILX-TV

Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Varnum completes office renovation

A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
fox2detroit.com

Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
WILX-TV

Board of State Canvassers to discuss partial recounts for Proposals 2 and 3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two proposals that passed in the Nov 8 state election are heading for a potential recount. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet on Monday to consider the procedures for a partial recount of Proposals Two and Three. Both Proposals were won by large margins during the general election. Proposal 2 would expand early voting while Proposal 3 would guarantee a right to abortion in Michigan.
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids

A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
