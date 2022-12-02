Lambert in Grand Rapids Names Doug Kuiper Chief of Staff

Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing agency based in Grand Rapids with a Detroit office, has named Doug Kuiper as chief of staff.

Kuiper will work with the leadership team across the Lambert family of companies, including TiiCKER and Fairly Painless, to optimize internal operations, drive and integrate complementary mergers and acquisitions, and bring innovative new products and services to market.

“Known as a successful change agent, Doug excels in building high-performance teams and enhancing company culture from the inside out,” says Jeff Lambert, chairman of Lambert. “We are excited to welcome him to the team as his expertise across technology, communications and operations will strengthen the firm’s reputation and business portfolio cultivated over the past 24 years.”

With 25 years of experience spanning operational leadership, change management, and brand and marcom strategies in complex matrix organizations, Kuiper is highly skilled in moving organizations from siloed and reactive to integrated and proactive, working collaboratively to meet business goals.

Most recently, Kuiper served as chief communications officer for Ilitch Holdings, leading communications for 11 iconic brands in food, sports, and entertainment, including Little Caesars, the Detroit Tigers, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before that, he served as senior vice president of marketing and communications with Michigan Economic Development Corp (MEDC). During his tenure at MEDC, he aligned marketing and communications to the agency’s strategic plan to effectively promote job creation and tourism in the state.

“I’m excited to join the incredible team at Lambert and to work with a visionary entrepreneur like Jeff to help optimize the efforts of the talented people across the organization,” says Kuiper. “I’m ready to put my background and experience, alongside best practices and lessons learned throughout my career, to work to benefit our family of companies in the ever-changing communications, marketing and high-tech landscape.”

