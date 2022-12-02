Read full article on original website
WIBW
TFD crews put out garage fire in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire Saturday morning in North Topeka. According to the TFD, just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, a Topeka police sergeant was on patrol in the area when they found a detached garage at 325 NW Lyman Rd. with black smoke coming out of it. The sergeant reported the fire and TFD crews arrived to the scene shortly after.
Topeka road reopened after deadly crash kills 1
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near I-70 and 6th Street following a deadly car crash, according to authorities. It was announced at 4:45 a.m. Monday all roads were open. One person died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday […]
WIBW
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm, after a car hit a semi-truck, and drove over the 6th St. bridge, killing one person and injuring another, landing onto the closed Westbound lanes of I-70. Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.
3 people, dog narrowly escape East Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)- On the evening of Dec. 1, Riley woke up to Topeka police banging on her door, after neighbors called in about a house on fire. Riley and her two roommates escaped the burning home in the 800 block of Southeast Chestunut Street but her dog, Lea, was still inside. Firefighters eventually were able […]
Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
One dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70.. One person pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Boxcar burns on Road B
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage. A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m. After some confusion, authorities determined...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporians step up to help after devastating house fire
Neil Tebbetts didn’t know KenTasha Ferriss before he saw her sitting on the side of the road, surrounded by her belongings. Now the 47-year-old woman works for him and Tebbetts is doing all he can to help her get back on her feet. Ferriss had been living in the...
KVOE
Reported porch fire in central Emporia turns out to be much less serious incident
A reported structure fire in central Emporia on Saturday turned out to be a much lower-level concern than first feared. The fire at 816 West Ninth was reported shortly after 10 am, and Emporia Fire Deputy Chief Jesse Taylor tells KVOE News the initial call was for a porch fire. Instead of finding the porch on fire, firefighters found a flower pot had been destroyed.
WIBW
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Kan. officer injured in crash that prompted chase, 4-vehicle crash
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a multi-vehicle crash following a crash that sent a police officer to the hospital. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 14400 block of West 135th Street in Olathe, according to a media release. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and struck an Olathe Police Officer's vehicle in the process.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Kansas shooting suspect captured after chase, crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital have a suspect in custody. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release.
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
