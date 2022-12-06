ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Update - Photos / Highway 30 landslide

By Jeremy C. Ruark Country Media, Inc.
The Chief
The Chief
 2 days ago

News Details posted at 5:00 a.m. Dec. 5

U.S. Highway 30 will be open to one lane with flaggers from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly while crews continue removing hazardous rock, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane.

Crews are working down the cliff side to remove large sections of loose rock left by the landslide, which occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 29. This hazardous rock scaling work must be done during daylight and coordinated with cleanup at the highway surface to keep crews safe.

“It is too dangerous and complicated to run traffic during the day,” ODOT Maintenance District 1 Manager Mark Buffington said Sunday. “We are attempting to bring in another team of scalers tomorrow hoping to double our efforts.”

If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26," ODOT states in the release.

Update posted Dec. 2

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released the following new details.

U.S. Highway 30 will remain closed into this weekend, about 20 miles east of Astoria, until landslide repairs can make the highway safe enough to reopen at least one lane of travel with flaggers.

We still have no estimated time for reopening a single lane but will continue work through the weekend until we can open a lane to flag traffic through. Once one lane is open, expect delays and watch for flaggers.

If you plan to travel between Portland and the Oregon Coast, please use an alternate route. U.S. 26 is the best alternative. OR 47 and 202 are an option for passenger vehicles. Please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. They may not be maintained. This can be dangerous for you, especially in these wintry weather conditions.

Crews removed about 650 cubic yards of debris from the road surface on Wednesday and Thursday – about one-quarter to one-third of the rock and soil from the Tuesday night landslide.

Work remaining before one lane can reopen:

Removal of the two large sections of hillside that are on the verge of sliding and large enough to block the entire highway.

Clearing enough debris on the road surface to allow reopening a single lane and provide space for crews to continue work and to catch any new smaller rock slides.

Repairing guard rail damage any pavement damage, and setting up a single lane detour with flaggers for alternating eastbound and westbound traffic flow.

Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com

The best way to get timely updates on U.S. 30 – and all Oregon highways – is on Tripcheck.com. We post road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible there. You can also see traffic camera views.

Slow down in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Remember, it takes longer to stop in wet and/or freezing conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them.

Previous coverage posted Dec. 1

Highway 30 remained closed Thursday, Dec. 1 while crews clear landslide debris and make temporary repairs to the highway, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

"We don't have an estimate of when we can reopen the highway, so please use an alternate route if you travel between the Portland area and the north coast the next few days," ODOT said in a release. "US Highway 26 is the best alternative, and OR Highway 47 and 202 are options for passenger vehicles. Don't use less developed roads you may find on your GPS device because these routes are dangerous, especially in wintry weather."

Late Thursday morning, Dec. 1, ODOT said Highway 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe enough to reopen at least one lane of travel with flaggers.

"Our first goal is to make the area safe enough to reopen one lane while work continues on lanes closer to the hillside," ODOT said in a statement. "We have no estimated time for reopening a single lane, but expect it will be no sooner than Friday, Dec. 2."

ODOT said the work will continue Friday, Dec. 2, and through the weekend if necessary to reopen the highway as soon as it is safe to do so.

Heavy rainfall is a suspected cause of the landslide. At least 10 truckloads of rock and mud slid onto both lanes of the highway about 10:30 p.m. Material still was sliding down from the hillside as of Thursday, Dec. 1.

“This section of US Highway 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall,” the ODOT release states. “So, this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.”

State police

Oregon State Police (OSP) were notified of the rockslide and a vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 74 Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound commercial motor vehicle (CMV) attempted to drive around the initial slide area / debris field when the remaining debris continued to fall, according to OSP.

The debris covered all lanes of Highway 30 and collided with the passing CMV. The driver self-extricated. No injuries were reported. The CMV was left at the scene within the debris, according to OSP.

The repair

The slide started about 10:30-11 p.m. Tuesday about 100 feet above the roadway, likely due to rain and strong winds on trees with roots deep in rocky hillside. The slide is about 110 feet wide and sent at least 1,800 cubic yards of mostly rock onto the highway.

Progress toward reopening:

Debris removal has begun on the roadway surface.

Commercial truck has been removed from the debris but still needs to be towed.

ODOT geologist found two car-sized sections of hillside that need to be removed because they are large enough to block the highway again when they fall.

Work remaining before one lane can reopen:

Emergency cleanup began Wednesday, Nov. 30. After that, ODOT safety engineers and geologist will make sure the highway is safe to reopen.

Check Tripcheck.com for updates for this and other road and weather situations in Oregon. Follow this developing story at thechiefnews.com and in the Friday print editions of The Chief.

The Chief

The Chief

Columbia County, OR
