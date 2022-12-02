December Swoon List: What Our Editors Are Obsessed with This Month

Read full article on original website
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others
Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
The Secret to Enjoying a Long Michigan Winter
I wake in the early morning, looking out to find that snow has covered the ground in fresh flakes once again. For some, this discovery may be met with dismay. But for me, I jump up and down with joy. You see, with the quiet of winter, the call of the wild can actually be heard. If you listen closely, you’ll hear a song running through the wind in the trees, begging us to join the adventure that awaits us in the winter.
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
Downtown Manistee Turns Back the Clock for a Christmas Celebration
Known as the Victorian Port City, Manistee is turning back the clock to the turn of the century this weekend as they celebrate Christmas. Bring the entire family for a look into Christmas of the past as downtown Manistee transforms with its annual Victorian Sleigh bell Parade and old Christmas Weekend.
Grandma’s Baking Inspires Harbor Springs Cafe
Birch Tree Bakery & Cafe brings all the family feels to the table. Nichole Hall of Harbor Springs grins when she thinks about who influenced her love of baking—a love that led to the launch of her own bakery. “My grandma has always inspired me,” Hall, a 2010 Harbor...
Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City
Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Christmas in the Village schedule of events
ROSCOMMON – The Village of Roscommon is celebrating its 45th Annual Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 at various venues throughout the community. 8:30-11:30 a.m. – Breakfast with Santa at the Roscommon High School, 10600 Oakwood Dr. Sponsored by Roscommon High School Marching Bucks. 10 a.m. to...
As COVID fades Cold and Flu Infections Are ‘Back with a Vengeance This Year’ in Michigan
As the weather cools down this year, Michigan has seen a troubling rise in respiratory illness. As life begins to return to normal, and people think less about COVID, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, says people should keep the typical viruses that circulate this time of year in mind.
Planned Power Outage In Mesick On Saturday
Consumers Energy says a planned power outage will affect about 2,300 people in the Mesick area. You can see where in the maps above. A four-hour interruption in power is required to make electrical upgrades. The outage will be from 2 to 6 in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 3.
2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
Traverse City Police Captain Retires After 25 Years of Service
A long-time Traverse City Police Officer is turning in his badge after more than two decades on the job. Friday is the last day for Police Captain Jim Bussell, who has worked for the Traverse City Police Department for the last 25 years. He started as a road patrol officer,...
Building inspector brings concerns to Osceola board
MARION – Tony Gagliardo, Building Official/Inspector for Osceola County, discussed violation letters at a recent Osceola County personnel and administration committee meeting and said he is working on rewriting it. Gagliardo shared several letters from other counties for the Committee to review. He expressed concerns on the Prosecutor’s office...
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
Driver in Friday Hit and Run Crash in Grand Traverse County in Custody
