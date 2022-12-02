Read full article on original website
Related
Miami basketball at Louisville: Game 9 info, live stream, odds and TV
The Miami basketball team plays at Louisville on Sunday to open ACC play. At 7-1, Miami is off to its best start since beginning the 2017-18 season 10-0. Louisville has started a season 0-7 for the first time since 1940-41 when the Cardinals lost their first 11 games. Kenny Payne is in his first season as Louisville’s head coach.
Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA
The Chicago Bulls will meet the Golden State Warriors in NBA action on Friday night from the Chase Center in SF. The Bulls will look to bounce back from a 132-113 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, while the Warriors are sitting at 11-11 on the season after a 116-113 loss to the Mavs last game.
CBS Sports
Watch Suns vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets haven't won a matchup against Phoenix since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Raptors Look to End Skid vs. Magic: Where to Watch, Odds, Storylines
The Toronto Raptors look to snap a two-game skid on Saturday against the Orlando Magic: Where to watch, storylines, game odds
CBS Sports
How to watch Villanova vs. Oklahoma: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Villanova Wildcats will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Oklahoma will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss. Villanova came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Sunday, falling 74-67. Guard...
CBS Sports
How to watch Michigan vs. Kentucky: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Michigan Wolverines will square off against the #19 Kentucky Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at The O2 Arena. UK will be strutting in after a win while the Wolverines will be stumbling in from a loss. Michigan was close but no cigar last Tuesday as they fell 70-68...
Magic And Raptors Injury Reports
The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.
Magic vs. Raptors Betting Odds: Orlando Underdogs Once Again?
The Toronto Raptors are big favorites against the Orlando Magic. But by how much?
What TV channel is Eagles-Titans on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans face off on Sunday, Dec. 4. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft...
Nuggets And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.
12-team college playoff is both tasty and tough to swallow
Over a meal of barbecue, Brussels sprouts and bourbon, three sports reporters discussed college football’s move to a 12-team playoff in 2024. Similar to the served dishes, we agreed that some of the expansion plan is delicious, some you either love or hate and some will take time to swallow. I was the “get off my lawn” guy in the dinner group, the old crow most willing to wallow in tradition, including making the case that the...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again
Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday
Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing
CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Comments / 0