ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Miami basketball at Louisville: Game 9 info, live stream, odds and TV

The Miami basketball team plays at Louisville on Sunday to open ACC play. At 7-1, Miami is off to its best start since beginning the 2017-18 season 10-0. Louisville has started a season 0-7 for the first time since 1940-41 when the Cardinals lost their first 11 games. Kenny Payne is in his first season as Louisville’s head coach.
CBS Sports

Watch Suns vs. Rockets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

This Friday, the Houston Rockets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.57 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Footprint Center at 9 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Phoenix Suns. The Rockets haven't won a matchup against Phoenix since Dec. 21 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The Columbus Dispatch

12-team college playoff is both tasty and tough to swallow

Over a meal of barbecue, Brussels sprouts and bourbon, three sports reporters discussed college football’s move to a 12-team playoff in 2024. Similar to the served dishes, we agreed that some of the expansion plan is delicious, some you either love or hate and some will take time to swallow. I was the “get off my lawn” guy in the dinner group, the old crow most willing to wallow in tradition, including making the case that the...
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again

Conley (leg) will remain sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Conley's absence will mark his eighth straight game missed due to a strained leg. Collin Sexton has seen an extended stint in the starting lineup as a result. Utah will not play again until Wednesday against the Warriors, so the veteran point guard will have some more time to heal before another potential return.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday

Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday

Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Departs with injury Sunday

Bradley (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Bradley has recorded four tackles while exclusively playing on special teams this season. However, the 25-year-old's absence will leave Philadelphia slightly under-manned at linebacker Sunday.
CBS Sports

College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing

CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy