Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime for cross burning

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
 2 days ago
This image provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, Miss., who was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act after he chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race, pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime, the Justice Department announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who burned a cross in his front yard to intimidate his Black neighbors pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Axel Cox, 24, of Gulfport, was charged with violating the Fair Housing Act over the December 2020 incident, according to court records.

The Justice Department said Cox gathered supplies from his home, put together a wooden cross in his front yard and propped it up so his Black neighbors could see it. He then doused it with motor oil and lit it on fire. He also addressed the family with racially derogatory language, records say.

A grand jury indicted him in September. Cox’s attorney, Jim Davis, filed a notice of intent for him to plead guilty to the cross burning on Nov. 22, 2022. Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Davis told the Biloxi Sun Herald that Cox was reacting to his neighbors allegedly shooting and killing his dog. He added that his client acted “totally inappropriately.”

The Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups have long practiced cross burnings to intimidate Black and Jewish people.

“Burning a cross invokes the long and painful history, particularly in Mississippi, of intimidation and impending physical violence against Black people,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to prosecute those who use racially motivated violence to drive people away from their homes or communities.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 9. Cox faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both, according to the Justice Department

The Gulfport Police Department and the FBI Jackson Field Office investigated the case.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Richard Smith
2d ago

What people need to understand is that racist, will be on this earth until the end of time‼️And no one is born racist your indoctrinated into by the parasites your around while becoming an adult. He decided to show hate and now he's going to have to deal with the consequences of his racism in federal court and in the shower 🚿‼️😭🤣💯✌️

Jean-marc Evrard
2d ago

He should have gotten.a job and moved out of government housing, if he put half the effort he put into building the cross he would have been living somewhere of his choosing!! Now he will get free meals clothing and housing for many years!

American Patriot
2d ago

So let me get the straight, burning a cross is a hate crime but burning the American flag is protected freedom of speech? There's something seriously wrong in this country.

The Associated Press

