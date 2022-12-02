First wave of storm soaks SLO County, with more on the way. Here’s a look at the rain totals

The first wave of a wet storm brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas of San Luis Obispo County, and there’s more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

For much of the county, the rain started in earnest Thursday afternoon, with showers beginning to fall in San Luis Obispo at around 2:45 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

San Luis Obispo received 1.44 inches of rain on Thursday, nearly tying the day’s record rainfall of 1.45 inches set in 1973, according to the Weather Service . The city normally receives about 3.27 inches of rain over the entire month of December, the Weather Service’s data show.

This precipitation continued throughout much of the night — broken up by some moments of reprieve. Winds also gusted throughout the afternoon and into the evening, reaching more than 20 mph in some areas, the Weather Service said.

The Weather Service said there’s a slight chance the rain could pick back up Friday after 4 p.m. throughout the county. However, it’s more likely rain will fall Saturday after 10 a.m.

Regardless, residents should expect a cloudy, rainy, windy weekend as the precipitation and strong gusty conditions are forecast to continue through Sunday evening.

In total, San Luis Obispo could receive nearly 4 inches of rain by Monday morning, according to the Weather Service. Cambria and Atascadero could see nearly 3 inches, while Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande areas may see just over 2 inches of rain by Monday morning, the Weather Service predicts.

Don’t get your hopes up for sunshine to start off next week, however.

While Monday may bring a break in the rain, the Weather Service is forecasting the rain to resume beginning Tuesday, although we may see dry conditions again on Wednesday.

This map by the National Weather Service shows where the heaviest rain fell in San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas from Dec. 1 to 2.

SLO County rain totals

Here are the latest rain totals in San Luis Obispo County , from 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service:

Rocky Butte: 3.74 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.88 inches

Arroyo Grande: 1.85 inches

Cal Poly SLO: 1.81 inches

Las Tablas: 1.7 inches

Nacimiento Lake: 1.58 inches

Cambria: 1.57 inches

San Luis Obispo: 1.53 inches

Santa Margarita Lake: 1.39 inches

Davis Peak: 1.37 inches

Los Osos: 1.33 inches

Lake Lopez: 0.98 inches

Atascadero: 0.78 inches

Paso Robles: 0.77 inches

Nipomo: 0.71 inches

Oceano: 0.66 inches

Morro Bay: 0.58 inches

Shandon: 0.51 inches