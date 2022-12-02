ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First wave of storm soaks SLO County, with more on the way. Here’s a look at the rain totals

By Mackenzie Shuman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCQZK_0jVVGXOv00

The first wave of a wet storm brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas of San Luis Obispo County, and there’s more on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

For much of the county, the rain started in earnest Thursday afternoon, with showers beginning to fall in San Luis Obispo at around 2:45 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

San Luis Obispo received 1.44 inches of rain on Thursday, nearly tying the day’s record rainfall of 1.45 inches set in 1973, according to the Weather Service . The city normally receives about 3.27 inches of rain over the entire month of December, the Weather Service’s data show.

This precipitation continued throughout much of the night — broken up by some moments of reprieve. Winds also gusted throughout the afternoon and into the evening, reaching more than 20 mph in some areas, the Weather Service said.

The Weather Service said there’s a slight chance the rain could pick back up Friday after 4 p.m. throughout the county. However, it’s more likely rain will fall Saturday after 10 a.m.

Regardless, residents should expect a cloudy, rainy, windy weekend as the precipitation and strong gusty conditions are forecast to continue through Sunday evening.

In total, San Luis Obispo could receive nearly 4 inches of rain by Monday morning, according to the Weather Service. Cambria and Atascadero could see nearly 3 inches, while Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande areas may see just over 2 inches of rain by Monday morning, the Weather Service predicts.

Don’t get your hopes up for sunshine to start off next week, however.

While Monday may bring a break in the rain, the Weather Service is forecasting the rain to resume beginning Tuesday, although we may see dry conditions again on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpKrC_0jVVGXOv00
This map by the National Weather Service shows where the heaviest rain fell in San Luis Obispo County and surrounding areas from Dec. 1 to 2.

SLO County rain totals

Here are the latest rain totals in San Luis Obispo County , from 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service:

Rocky Butte: 3.74 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.88 inches

Arroyo Grande: 1.85 inches

Cal Poly SLO: 1.81 inches

Las Tablas: 1.7 inches

Nacimiento Lake: 1.58 inches

Cambria: 1.57 inches

San Luis Obispo: 1.53 inches

Santa Margarita Lake: 1.39 inches

Davis Peak: 1.37 inches

Los Osos: 1.33 inches

Lake Lopez: 0.98 inches

Atascadero: 0.78 inches

Paso Robles: 0.77 inches

Nipomo: 0.71 inches

Oceano: 0.66 inches

Morro Bay: 0.58 inches

Shandon: 0.51 inches

Related
NBC Bay Area

Storm Damage Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

Caltrans says moderate and widespread storm damage has closed Highway 1 in both directions, from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Fuller's Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. The closure originally went into effect Saturday afternoon at the request of CHP after reports of rockslides and...
Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
KTLA

Scattered rain showers expected in Southern California through the weekend

A series of storms are moving through Southern California Friday and will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the region through the weekend. While heavier showers are expected to remain mostly to our north, Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see between .25 and 1 inch of rain, with up to two inches possible […]
calcoastnews.com

Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur

A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
travelawaits.com

The Unique Ocean Tour Not To Miss While Visiting Central California

Crashing surf, salty air, and sandy beaches will probably be the first things that grab your attention on a visit to the ocean along California’s gorgeous central coast. However, take a moment to consider what grows beneath the surface of all that seawater, and you will find that seaweed in its many forms is pretty amazing as well.
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches

The Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments have issued a general rain advisory to avoid swimming, surfing, or water based activities due to the potential health risks tied to the rain storms water runoff in the local area. The post Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Public Health Departments issue rain advisory for countywide beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southern California Weather Force

Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the Weekend

SCWF Rainfall Forecast Thursday evening through Sunday night - 12-1 to 12-4-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. A series of storm systems will move into Southern California starting tonight, with the leading edge already affecting San Luis Obispo County this afternoon, with activity spreading east through Santa Barbara and Ventura County through the overnight and into Friday.
