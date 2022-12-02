Read full article on original website
CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood's Red Carpet Look Has Fans Going Wild
Since first appearing on American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only become one of the biggest stars in country music, but also a fashion icon, and her sense of style was put on full display as she stepped out in Nashville Wednesday night. Underwood was among the country music stars to hit the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, and her stunning gown for the night had fans going wild on social media.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Stun on CMA Awards Red Carpet: PHOTOS
“Yellowstone” came to Nashville recently when Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the show, dropped by the CMA Awards to present the award for Album of the Year. The upcoming premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has the cast making the usual talk show rounds and public appearances. Hauser’s Music City appearance became the country music-Yellowstone crossover everyone’s talking about.
AOL Corp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years
Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Kelly Clarkson Slips On Chain Boots & Denim Dress To Perform ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ at CMA Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson hit the stage at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards last night. The singer performed the song “You’re Drunk, Go Home” alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce. Clarkson wore a silver-studded, dark-blue denim dress with a flared skirt, a waist cinched in by two slim black leather belts, and full-capped sleeves. Clarkson styled the look further with large silver hoop earrings, brushed-out beachy-blond waves, and sheer black tights. For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of satin short boots. The singer wore the Crescent Stretch Boot Short by Zimmermann. The $900 style featured a 3.3-inch block heel, chain detailing...
Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton To Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ On NBC
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is returning to NBC, and this time Miley Cyrus will be joined by country icon Dolly Parton to ring in the holiday. Parton replaces Pete Davidson, who co-hosted the special last year. The event is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances and special guests, which have yet to be announced. Parton is also Cyrus’ godmother and one of her biggest musical influences. Cyrus has performed Parton’s song “Jolene” on a number of occasions, and they’ve even performed the song together several times in the past. You can watch a video...
Shailene Woodley, David Beckham and More Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Earthshot Ceremony
Hollywood is rallying together for an important cause. On Dec. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony—an award created by the Prince of Wales to celebrate honorees that work in environmental change—at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass. Among those joining the royals to support the cause included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe X Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek.
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
Olivia Munn to Appear in La Ligne’s Holiday Campaign
Olivia Munn appears in La Ligne’s latest holiday 2022 campaign, photographed by Pamela Hanson at the Hotel Chelsea. The campaign breaks Thursday. The 42-year-old actress joins a list of celebrities including Amy Schumer, Cleo Wade, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Wilde, Nina Dobrev, Paulina Porizkova and Savanna Smith who have appeared in La Ligne’s campaigns over the years. The campaign looks to capture the joyous spirit of the holidays.More from WWDBlack Friday Shopping 20229 Festive Party Dresses for the Holiday SeasonDiwali in New York Party The creative team included hair by Gonn Kinoshita and makeup by Carolina Gonzalez. La Ligne’s cofounder Meredith Melling...
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation
Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami. Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Donatella Versace Pens Birthday Message to Late Brother Gianni
Donatella Versace is honoring her late brother on his birthday. The fashion mogul penned a moving message to Gianni Versace on what would have been his 76th birthday on Dec. 2. Alongside photos of...
Billy Porter Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Billy Porter has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The 53-year-old talent was honored with the distinction on Thursday (Dec. 1) with a traditional ceremony. According to the Walk Of Fame, the Pose star is recognized in the category of Live Performance/Live Theatre and his star is located near the Pantages Theatre.More from VIBE.comBilly Porter Says Directorial Debut 'Anything's Possible' Shows "What The World Looks Like Now"Salt-N-Pepa To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of FameChris Brown Questions If He's Worthy Of Walk Of Fame Star “We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with...
