NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Friday:
Take 5 Midday
11-13-15-34-37
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Numbers Midday
2-2-6
(two, two, six)
Win 4 Midday
7-1-3-6
(seven, one, three, six)
Numbers Evening
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
Win 4 Evening
5-0-1-1
(five, zero, one, one)
Take 5 Evening
02-16-32-34-38
(two, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Pick 10
01-03-05-13-16-19-21-23-28-30-35-41-46-51-58-64-71-72-76-79
(one, three, five, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-nine)
Cash4Life
10-14-16-40-58, Cash Ball: 4
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, forty, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
