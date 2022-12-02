ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies in Deer Hunting Incident

An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
Outsider.com

Hunter Faces Off with Charging Grizzly Bear Armed with Just an Ice Axe

An Alaskan hunter got the fright of his life when he was forced to face off with a large charging grizzly bear—armed with nothing but an ice axe. Fortunately, his crude method of defense worked in deterring the bear‘s attack. However, it wasn’t until after he and his guide got in a couple of gunshots that the bear ceased its attack.
Whiskey Riff

Moose Goes Flying WAY Up In The Air After Getting Hit By Car

Moose crashes are fairly common in many parts of the world. In the United States, they’re most common in places like Alaska, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, and as well in Canada, and Scandinavian countries like Finland and Sweden. And most people have hit something with their car before,...
Whiskey Riff

Deer Takes On Inflatable Frosty The Snowman In Texas Family’s Front Yard

I don’t remember Bambi and Frosty every colliding and if they didn’t I can’t imagine it going like this. Wildlife can be hilarious sometimes though. With ongoing development of cities and towns, people are taking up more and more of these animals’ habitat each day. They are learning fast and can survive just fine in human areas. Deer in particular are doing very well in urban environments.
Whiskey Riff

Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake

This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter

Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...

