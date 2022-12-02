Read full article on original website
An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin died Sunday morning after a tragic hunting incident. The young hunter’s death came after his chest was pierced by a bullet. KSTP, an ABC affiliate, reported that around 9 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was attempting to unload a firearm that had been in the backseat of a vehicle. It was then that the gun discharged. Sadly, the bullet struck the 11-year-old victim in the chest, later leading to his death. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states the deer hunting incident took place in the town of Seneca, WI. Seneca is located in Green Lake County.
