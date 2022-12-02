Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hit the phones with fellow Democrats Friday for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff election. He fetched hot coffee for volunteers, too, and thanked them for their work. But this busy phone bank was nowhere near Georgia. Days before Georgia polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Warnock’s state. Instead, the president aimed on Friday to help Democrats land their 51st Senate seat from afar as he stopped by a union hall and headlined a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions of dollars to boost Warnock’s campaign against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. It was the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterm elections and that his aides credit with helping his party beat expectations in key races. “This race in Georgia … it’s really, really critical,” Biden told members of the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers who were poring over voting lists. “This is a guy who needs our help.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- New Republic Partners announced today the opening of a wealth advisory office in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina. Lee Tiller will lead the office and serve as a wealth advisor. Tiller, a native of Georgetown, South Carolina, will work with ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the rapidly growing coastal areas of the Carolinas and the Southeast. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006062/en/ This office is part of the firm’s plans to focus on high-growth areas in the Southeast and to strengthen its reach to permanent and seasonal wealthy residents in coastal areas.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The main opposition party in Georgia has filed a court case calling for the imprisoned ex-president of the country to be released for medical examination overseas because of concerns that he is suffering from poisoning. The United National Movement said Mikheil Saakashvili’s “condition may lead...
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Spire Orthopedic Partners, the leading management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine surgeons, has announced Chris Fusco as the organization’s new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005246/en/ Chris Fusco, Chief Executive Officer, Spire Orthopedic Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One British man has been killed and another injured in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia, according to the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Local media report that the shooting occurred late Saturday at a bar in the capital of...
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
Comments / 0