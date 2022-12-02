Read full article on original website
Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Sunday marks the fifth year anniversary of the Thomas Fire. The fire that burned 281,893 acres began Monday evening on Dec. 4 near Thomas Aquinas College, north of Santa Paula. Over one thousand structures, including homes, were destroyed. Firefighters would soon take control of Thomas late December, but was officially contained on The post Thomas Fire: 5th year anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast business owners respond to hateful messages over drag events
Since receiving the messages, local businesses have formed a group to provide security resources for LGBTQ events.
Headed outside this holiday season? Here’s your guide to SLO County’s best hiking trails
From Montana de Oro State Park to the Pismo Preserve, here are the top local spots for getting away from it all.
tourcounsel.com
East Beach, Santa Barbara, California (with Map & Photos)
California will always be on the list of best beaches in the United States. In this case we are going to Santa Bárbara, at the eastern end of a sector of almost four miles of beaches that border the city. This sandy area is conditioned for the greatest pleasure...
"Goleta’s Finest" 2022 winners announced
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, announced the 2022 "Goleta’s Finest" award, winners.
Big Lots among new stores set to open in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif.- The city says a Smart & Final will be coming to the Palm Square Shopping Center late next year. The post Big Lots among new stores set to open in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 21-27
On Nov. 21, Dylan James Askew, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 21, William Scott Lawrence, transient, was taken into custody on the 2000...
Iconic motel property in Paso Robles getting makeover
Nomada Hotel Group is overhauling the property to fully renovate the rooms and suites and add a central pool, outdoor gardens, a lobby market, an indoor/outdoor bar and full service restaurant.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas price decline continues, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 21 cents during the past week to $5.24, as demand remains low and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA. The average price of gas in California fell 27 cents during the past week...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons Named Santa Barbara County Physician of the Year
The Central Coast Medical Association honored Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A-Town Diner isn’t moving after all — at least not yet
After sharing plans with patrons to relocate from one location off El Camino Real in Atascadero to another, A-Town Diner changed course by announcing on Facebook that it will be staying put for the next year. “The Denny’s building is too expensive and needs too many repairs for us to...
New changes coming to West Grand Ave in the city of Grover Beach
The Grover Beach city council members encourage those who live in the community to attend Monday's city council meeting.
Secrets of iconic Central Coast beach revealed in new book — including love triangle murder
The book’s two authors both have family ties to the popular Santa Barbara County spot.
Traffic Records opens second location in Paso Robles
This past weekend, local business Traffic Records opened a second record store in Paso Robles. The first location opened almost five years ago in Atascadero.
Red Light Roundup 11/21 – 11/27/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 21, 2022. 13:45— Kyle Thomas...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver "Lucky to Be Alive" in Nojoqui Summit Crash
A driver is reportedly "lucky to be alive" after a crash on Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit on Sunday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the highway's southbound lanes, just south of the summit, and discovered a Toyota sedan had gone off the roadway and struck a tree at highway speed.
calcoastnews.com
Rock slide closes Highway 1 from Ragged Point to Big Sur
A rock slide discovered Friday has shut down Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to south of Big Sur in Monterey County, according to Caltrans. Rocks fell from a cliffside onto the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 1 between Ragged Point and Big Sur. Caltrans engineers are assessing the damage before beginning the cleanup.
syvnews.com
20 tons of snow coming to Buellton for annual Winter Fest event Sunday
Winter has arrived in Buellton and there will be snow to prove it. Buellton's annual Winter Fest will kick off Sunday, Dec. 4 with a schedule of events that ends with 20 tons of snow being trucked in for visitors to enjoy. Food and gift vendors will also be on-site,...
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
Ocean off Morro Bay will be auctioned for wind energy leases on Tuesday. Here’s how it works
The auction could bring in billions of dollars for the federal government.
