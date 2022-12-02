Out on a Limb: Time to sign up for RootsTech 2023

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Genealogists – registration for RootsTech 2023 has opened.

RootsTech is the massive genealogy conference, presented live every year in Salt Lake City, Utah and now free online all over the world. It will be held March 2-4, 2023.

Just search for “RootsTech 2023” and you’ll immediately find the complete package, including details on signing up for the online version.

Scores of sessions on a wide variety of genealogy-related topics are yours for the asking. No matter who you are, what you’re searching for or how much or how little genealogy experience you have, there will be plenty of information for you.

“Hundreds of classes (both online and in person) offer something for all family history enthusiasts, from beginners dipping their toes in the water to experienced genealogists going for a deep dive,” the conference’s website says.

As usual, there will be a look at the latest genealogy-related technology as well as material on history and culture.

Now in its 13th year, RootsTech is basically the world’s largest family history conference. It’s an annual project of FamilySearch, the free genealogy service. Today’s RootsTech is an outgrowth of an earlier family history conference held at Brigham Young University.

More and more genealogists are taking advantage of the event. RootsTech estimates that last year, about 3 million people participated. Organizers say they are increasing efforts to serve the needs of people all over the world.

For information about some of the speakers, go to the RootsTech Facebook page,

Even when the conference ends. RootsTech can continue to serve the genealogist’s needs. A very useful addition once you get into RootsTech is access to videos from past sessions – hundreds of them, presented by experts of all kinds.

Who knows, but you might find your personal “brick wall” breached by a presentation that’s right on the money for you. Keep an eye on the RootsTech website and Facebook page for updated information on offerings.

DNA kits: More and more companies are offering DNA test kits, as even the most cursory online search shows. Taking a DNA test (at least one) has become standard among genealogists.

But before you buy one for yourself, or buy one to serve as a gift, read up on them and make sure that the one you purchase is the best one for your needs or the needs of the person to receive that gift. Remember also that DNA tests mailed back at this gift-giving time of year will likely require a longer time to generate results because of the extreme popularity of the kits as holiday gifts.

Genealogical Society News: The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society will remain closed for the holiday period. It will reopen for regular service on Jan. 5. Continuing the existing policy, the society says, visits in 2023 may be made only by members and only by appointment. The library is in Annex 2 of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. The library will continue to be open only on Thursdays.

Historical Society News: The Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort will hold “An Afternoon of Colonial Hospitality” 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 11. It will be a self-guided tour, with costumed interpreters showing how the December holidays were celebrated in colonial times. The cost is $10 for adults. Free for children. The home is maintained by the Luzerne County Historical Society.

Volunteerism: Remember that your favorite genealogical and historical organizations are heavily dependent on volunteers. So, consider offering them some of your time and efforts in the new year.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected]