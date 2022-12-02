Read full article on original website
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Businesses inside Military Circle Mall prepare to move
This comes after the city of Norfolk announced the mall would close on January 31.
Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4
NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
Newport News kicks off 30th annual drive thru light show 'Celebration in Lights'
You can see 1,000,000 twinkling lights in Newport News Park this year for the annual Celebration in Lights drive-thru light show!
Snowball Express takes off from Norfolk airport to support families of fallen service members
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Snowball Express made a stop at Norfolk International Airport Saturday to take children and families of fallen servicemembers on a special trip to Walt Disney World. The Snowball Express is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports families as they are encouraged to...
Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event
NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA
In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
Naval Station Norfolk-based helicopter squadron to fly Santa over Hampton Roads
The "Santa Flight" is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Santa will appear in the skies over all seven Hampton Roads cities.
3 adults, child rescued from sinking vessel near Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel
According to a news release, the crew of the vessel contacted the Coast Guard around 12:40 p.m. stating they were disabled, taking on water and drifting toward the bridge.
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
American Airlines sends 1,900+ military families to Walt Disney World
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines are flying more than 1,900 families of fallen military members to Orlando for a stay at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Gary Sinise Foundation will be hosting a sendoff party for families at Norfolk International Airport on Dec....
No political messages allowed in Yorktown boat parade, organizers say
You may recall this time last year, a certain decorated boat caused quite a stir. The boat had political messages on it and was in Yorktown's annual lighted boat parade.
Frostbitten Sea Turtle Rescued in Lynnhaven River, Va. Aquarium Rescue Center at Capacity
If a marine animal is struggling in cold water and someone happens to spot it, you’d want that someone to be an experienced Bay scientist. That’s the lucky break that a loggerhead sea turtle got on Nov. 12, and now it’s on the road to recovery. Chris...
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
‘Hotels are not meant for long-term living’: Henrico hotels raising public safety concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hotels and motels across Henrico are raising public safety concerns for Henrico County leaders. Henrico’s Hotel-Motel Task Force Team is now swinging into action after an uptick in crime. According to Henrico Deputy County Manager of Public Safety Michael Feinmel, Henrico Police have logged more...
Virginia Beach, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Virginia Beach, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maury High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00.
