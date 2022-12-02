ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peninsulachronicle.com

Warwick Moose Lodge To Hold Merry Market Craft And Vendor Fair December 4

NEWPORT NEWS—Warwick Moose Lodge, in conjunction with Giving Hope in Hampton Roads, will host a Merry Market Craft and Vendor Show on Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 4pm at 1711 Warwick Moose Ln. in Newport News. The event is expected to have more than 40 vendors and crafters...
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Public Works Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Cleanup Event

NEWPORT NEWS—Knowing that residents will be preparing their homes for cooler weather and being inside more frequently, the Newport News Public Works Solid Waste Division will hold a Household Hazardous Waste weeklong drop-off event Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 10 from 8am to 4pm. The event will provide...
13News Now

Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Tautog's Restaurant in Virginia Beach VA

In addition to its extensive beer and wine selection, Tautog's Restaurant also boasts a comprehensive list of cocktail concoctions. The wine list has more than a dozen varieties to choose from, and the beer list is chock full of well-aged beers from around the globe. In the summer months, the patio is a great place to unwind. And, for those who prefer the indoors, Tautog's also offers a posh lunch menu.
WAVY News 10

Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
WAVY News 10

American Airlines sends 1,900+ military families to Walt Disney World

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines are flying more than 1,900 families of fallen military members to Orlando for a stay at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Gary Sinise Foundation will be hosting a sendoff party for families at Norfolk International Airport on Dec....
13News Now

Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker

NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
High School Football PRO

Virginia Beach, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Virginia Beach, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maury High School football team will have a game with Green Run High School on December 03, 2022, 11:00:00.

