A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.

13 HOURS AGO