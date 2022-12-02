ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

13News Now

Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker

NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
13News Now

Portsmouth and deputy city manager Sunshine Swinson part ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's more turnaround in Portsmouth city leadership. A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City. The city staffer would not say why she is no longer with the City, citing a "personnel matter." Swinson just started her...
wufe967.com

Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'

A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
WAVY News 10

Northampton superintendent resigns five months into job

EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Jaime Cole has resigned five months into her term as superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools. Associate Superintendent Lisa Martin announced Friday that the NCPS School Board voted to accept Cole’s resignation, effective immediately. An announcement for the board’s meeting called it “an unexpected personnel matter.”
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
WAVY News 10

Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview

Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...

