What to know about early voting in Virginia's 7th Senate District special election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting for the special election in Virginia's 7th Senate District started in Virginia Beach Friday, more than a month before voters decide who will succeed Republican Jen Kiggans. U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams, a Republican, is facing Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse, a Democrat,...
Keeping Norfolk clean: Student group works to protect the environment
In Norfolk, a group of 20 student volunteers is working to clean up the city. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera shows us their efforts.
Special election early voting begins Friday in Virginia Beach
Nearly one month after the general election, voters in Virginia Beach can return to the polls Friday for a special election.
Zoning for Chesapeake ‘mega-site’ approved
Last month, City Council voted 7-1 to rezone 1,420 acres of farmland for industrial uses in order to create the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park.
Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha honored with Highway Marker
NORFOLK, Va. — A highway marker has been Dedicated to the Iota Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in Norfolk. The marker stands at the First Baptist Church on Bute Street. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first intercollegiate historically African American sorority, and Vice President Kamala Harris...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's more turnaround in Portsmouth city leadership. A city spokesperson confirms recently hired Deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson no longer works for the City. The city staffer would not say why she is no longer with the City, citing a "personnel matter." Swinson just started her...
VBCPS seeks input on how to spend remaining $64 million of federal funds
Virginia Beach City Public Schools seeks input on how to spend the remaining $64 from the more than $82 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act
Virginia elementary school to host 'After School Satan Club'
A Chesapeake, Virginia, elementary school, later this month, will have a new offering for students called the After School Satan Club. According to a flyer on The Satanic Temple’s Facebook page, the After School Satan Club is scheduled to convene in the library at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia on Dec. 15, where students can learn about benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion.
Northampton superintendent resigns five months into job
EASTVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Jaime Cole has resigned five months into her term as superintendent of Northampton County Public Schools. Associate Superintendent Lisa Martin announced Friday that the NCPS School Board voted to accept Cole’s resignation, effective immediately. An announcement for the board’s meeting called it “an unexpected personnel matter.”
Newport News mayor kicks off 'Light at the Fountain' with official tree lighting
All in the community are invited to witness City Center being illuminated with Mayor Price officially lighting the holiday tree during a ceremony Saturday night.
Glagola confirmed with 10 On Your Side Thursday that Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the City of Portsmouth.
More than 240 teams of students from Chesapeake region participate in robotics competition at Atlee High School
Middle and high school students from across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. convened on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville to build robots for the First Tech Challenge Qualifier 1 robotics sports competition as part of a nationwide program celebrating STEM education in schools.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Public Schools have issued a statement as families and parents voice their concerns regarding an apparent afterschool "satan club" at a local primary school.
Portsmouth investigates after $80K worth of federally funded gift cards are unaccounted for
The gift cards were purchased using American Rescue Plan Funding and were given out in May to senior citizens, qualifying working poor families and students who got the COVID Vaccine.
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
Mom: Santa on Navy chopper waving to Hampton Roads families is 'neat to see'
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Jacqueline Ortiz Full Interview
Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in …. Man dies following shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Kiahnna Patterson reports. Chesapeake mass shooting memorial services. Chesapeake mass shooting...
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
