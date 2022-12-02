Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student.

Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge in the death of Capital High School student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested in July 2021 in Akron, Ohio after barricading himself inside a home, setting the home on fire and throwing Molotov cocktails at officers.

At the time of his plea deal, Kanawha County Judge Joanna Tabit’s office said the remaining seven counts against Thomas in this case were dismissed.

Thomas is also one of two men charged in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell.

