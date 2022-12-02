ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas sentenced to life in prison in West Virginia murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The man accused of two murders in Charleston has been sentenced in the 2021 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student.

Dekotis Thomas, 20, was sentenced to life without mercy for first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Man takes plea deal in death of ‘KJ’ Taylor

Thomas took a plea deal in August on the first-degree murder charge in the death of Capital High School student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, on April 7, 2021. Thomas was arrested in July 2021 in Akron, Ohio after barricading himself inside a home, setting the home on fire and throwing Molotov cocktails at officers.

At the time of his plea deal, Kanawha County Judge Joanna Tabit’s office said the remaining seven counts against Thomas in this case were dismissed.

Thomas is also one of two men charged in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell.

WOWK 13 News

