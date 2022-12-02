Read full article on original website
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
Tyson Fury Fury dominates Derek Chisora to stop him in 10 rounds and retain WBC heavyweight title | 'Usyk you're next!'
Tyson Fury dominated Derek Chisora to defend his WBC heavyweight title in 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance from Fury. He subjected Chisora to sustained punishment until finally, with nine seconds left in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave it off.
Tyson Fury net worth: Gypsy King's salary and PPV earnings ahead of Derek Chisora boxing rematch
Tyson Fury's knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April 2022 was another extravagantly lucrative night in the career of the British WBC champion. The fighter known as 'The Gypsy King' has used his fists to embark on a meteoric rise that has...
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
What's next for Tyson Fury? Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua loom large after win over Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury rounded off 2022 by winning his second UK stadium extravaganza of the year, this time against old friend Derek Chisora. The Gypsy King's dominant sixth-round stoppage of Dillian Whyte in April served as a celebratory homecoming at Wembley after his exploits against Deontay Wilder in the United States.
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Reigning WBC champion weighs in heavier for title bout
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The champion came in at 19st...
Itauma wraps up in hooded jacket during ring walk on Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora undercard to combat freezing weather
A boxer on the undercard of Tyson Fury's clash with Derek Chisora was so cold he came to the ring in a woolly JACKET. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the shock trilogy fight between the old rivals - who fought in 2011 and 2014. The undercard fighters lit...
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora III: Pundits and pros make their predictions for heavyweight world title fight
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app. Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight world title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday evening. Fury, 34, aims to collect...
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Tank Alleges Garcia Is Definitely On Something; Ryan Says He Doesn't Even Take Supplements
Gervonta “Tank” Davis tossed a grenade on Twitter on Saturday alleging that Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something” in response to a picture of a clothed Garcia embracing super welterweight Tim Tszyu. “No funny sh!t. If I find out he's cheating, it's going to be a...
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Chocolatito Gonzalez Trilogy - CompuBox Punch Stats
Through the first six rounds, Juan Francisco Estrada landed 86 power punches while Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez landed 66. Over the last six rounds, Gonzalez landed 121 power punches and Estrada landed 106. In rounds 8 thru 10, Gonzalez landed 73 punches- all of them power punches. Gonzalez’s late-rounds surge narrowed...
Arum: ‘In the United States, Eddie Hearn is Considered a Joke’
Bob Arum continues to view Eddie Hearn as a failure, at least as it pertains to the American promotional landscape. Arum, the nonagenarian founder of Las Vegas-based Top Rank, responded to comments Hearn made in a recent interview in which the Matchroom head suggested Arum is mentally incoherent because of his predilection for smoking marijuana and eating edibles. Arum has frequently praised the medicinal effects he garners from marijuana.
